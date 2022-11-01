Emirates Steel Arkan posts Dh103m net profit in Q3

The gains were driven by the group’s strategy to diversify revenues through increased exports to over 70 markets, prudent cost control and an increase in operational efficiencies

The group’s steel business continued to contribute 90 per cent of revenues while building materials comprised 10 per cent. — File photo

Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 4:14 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 4:15 PM

Emirates Steel Arkan on Tuesday announced that its third-quarter revenues rose 29 per cent to Dh2.51 billion compared to pro-forma Dh1.94 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

In a statement, the Abu Dhabi-based largest publicly traded steel and building materials company in the UAE said the group strengthens its financial position post-merger and continues successful expansion strategy as its July-September quarter EBITDA gained 224 per cent year-on-year basis to Dh269 million.

The group reported a net profit of Dh103 million in the third quarter compared to a pre-merger pro-forma loss of Dh79 million in the same period of last year. The gains were driven by the group’s strategy to diversify revenues through increased exports to over 70 markets, prudent cost control and an increase in operational efficiencies.

Revenues for the first nine months of 2022 rose to Dh7.12 billion versus pro-forma Dh6.20 billion in the same period last year. The group reported EBITDA of Dh863 million, a 134 per cent year-on-year increase from pro-forma Dh369 million in the first nine months of 2021. Net profit in the first nine months of 2022 was Dh383 million compared to a pre-merger pro-forma loss of Dh119 million in first nine months of 2021.

Following the merger, in the final quarter of 2021, the group’s steel business continued to contribute 90 per cent of revenues while building materials comprised 10 per cent. Revenue from the steel business during January-September 2022 rose to Dh6.45 billion compared to an unconsolidated pre-acquisition revenue of Dh5.6 billion in the same period last year, bolstered both by strong sales into Europe and the Americas and increased volume of orders in the UAE.

On a stand-alone basis, the building materials business continued to perform robustly amid pro-active marketing campaigns, higher prices and enhancements to the group’s low-cost production base. The division produced a nine-month net profit of Dh48.9 million compared to a nine-month loss of Dh29.2 million in the same period last year, a turnaround of Dh78.1 million.

The group’s balance sheet also significantly improved at the end of the nine-month period, reflecting the success of the Group’s “Namaa’’ cost reduction and transformation program as well as the enhanced volume of sales and price increases during the period. Net borrowings decreased 41 per cent to Dh1.34 billion as at September 30, 2022 compared to Dh2.28 billion as at December 31, 2021.

Hamad A. AlHammadi, chairman, Emirates Steel Arkan, said the group’s robust third-quarter earnings demonstrate the success of its strategy of focusing on new opportunities in its 70 international export markets.

“The group also remains committed to its home market and supporting Abu Dhabi's Industrial Strategy. To that end, it is accelerating efforts to aid the growth of local industries and to enhance the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ brand and is studying options for producing flat steel for manufacturing industry customers,” he said.

“The UAE economy is forecast to maintain its strong growth despite the expected global downturn, providing a dynamic backdrop for the group to continue implementing its expansion plans. During the quarter, the group announced that it had partnered with ITOCHU Corporation and JFE Steel Corporation to study the construction of a ferrous raw material production facility in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

If approved, the plant would become an integral part of the global low carbon emission steel supply chain, further aligning the group’s strategy with the UAE’s decarbonisation targets. The ferrous raw materials produced will be supplied to customers primarily operating in Asia, including JFE Steel.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Alremeithi, group chief executive officer, Emirates Steel Arkan, said: “As we celebrate the first anniversary of the merger the group continues to take initiatives to enhance output and reduce costs, while ensuring rigorous health and safety protocols across our operations. These measures have enabled us to continue strengthening the financial position of the group, as reflected in our higher year-on-year profitability and significantly lower level of debt. Our solid financial position provides us with increased confidence to execute our growth strategy as we introduce new products and implement our expansion plans. Even though the outlook for raw material markets and the global economy remains uncertain, the growth prospects for the UAE are encouraging and our increasingly diversified business model will allow us to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.”

Despite the increasing global economic headwinds amid high inflation, a slowdown in Chinese economic growth and heightened geopolitical tensions, the group highlighted that the UAE remained a bright spot. The group noted that International Monetary Fund is predicting that the UAE’s GDP will grow 4.2 per cent in 2023, outpacing its 2.7 per cent global growth forecast, a macroeconomic backdrop that would be supportive of the group’s performance next year.

