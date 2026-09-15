Emirates Skywards doubles miles on Emirates, flydubai flights for a limited period

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, is offering members double Miles on eligible flights across both airlines’ networks until the end of the month.

From September 15 to 30, 2026, members who register for the offer and book an eligible Emirates or flydubai flight for travel completed by November 30, 2026, will earn 100 per cent bonus Skywards Miles on top of their standard earnings.

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The offer applies across Emirates’ full range of cabins, including Economy Class, Premium Economy, Business Class and First Class. On flydubai, members can earn double Miles in Economy Class and Business Class.

Eligible fares include Emirates’ “Special”, “Saver”, “Flex” and “Flex Plus” tickets, while flydubai’s “Lite”, “Value” and “Flex” Economy Class fares, along with Business Class fares, also qualify.

How to register

Members must register for the offer and book their ticket within the same window – September 15 to 30 – with travel to be completed between September 15 and November 30, 2026.

Registration is available through the airlines’ digital channels, while tickets can be purchased via eligible online and offline sales channels, including travel agents.

Customers who are not yet Skywards members can join during the promotional period, register for the offer, and begin earning towards future rewards.

Emirates and flydubai together connect Dubai to destinations across six continents, giving members multiple opportunities to earn and redeem Miles. Skywards Miles can be used towards flight rewards, upgrades, and a broad range of lifestyle rewards through the programme's global partners.