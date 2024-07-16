Emirates SkyCargo places $1 billion order for 5 Boeing 777 Freighters

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 5:36 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 5:50 PM

Emirates SkyCargo has placed a $1 billion order for five more Boeing 777 Freighters with delivery expected between 2025 and 2026, Khaleej Times has learnt.

The airline has already five Boeing 777 Freighters on order and is also converting 10 777-300ERs into cargo aircraft.

The latest move will boost the airline’s available main deck cargo capacity by 30 per cent and it will retire some of its older cargo fleet after receiving the new 777 Freighters by next year, according to sources.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO, Emirates airline and Group, said new freighter airplanes will cater to rising customer demand.

"I am pleased to announce a new order of five Boeing 777 freighters to join Emirates SkyCargo fleet between 2025 and 2026, this will enable us to better cater to customer demand and marks a step forward in Emirates SkyCargo's long-term strategic growth plan. Demand for our world-class products and services is growing exponentially, further amplified by Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 which aims to double the city's foreign trade and reinforce its position as a global trade hub," Sheikh Ahmed said in a social media post on X.

“The next phase of our strategy will include a full assessment for our future freighter fleet reviewing all aircraft options to ensure we are best equipped to respond to the evolving demands of the market and reaffirming our confidence in the role of airfreight and, more specifically, Emirates SkyCargo, in global trade,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

Bolstering cargo capacity In addition to the 10 Boeing 777Fs on order, the airline’s cargo capabilities will be bolstered by the 10 777-300ERs currently being converted into freighters, taking Emirates’ freighter fleet to 17 aircraft by the end of 2025. Emirates has also placed a firm order for 205 777-X family and is expected to receive the first 777-9 airplane by the end of 2025. The latest $1 billion order for five Boeing 777 Freighters will take the airline’s total order book to 315 wide-body aircraft. “We are honoured that Emirates SkyCargo, renowned for operational excellence and innovation, has once again selected the Boeing 777F to extend the reach of its global network. We deeply value Emirates’ trust in the Boeing widebody family and are committed to supporting their long-term strategic growth plan,” Stephanie Pope, president and chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said.

Boeing provides more than 90 per cent of the worldwide dedicated freighter capacity, including new production and converted airplanes. The 777 Freighter is the company’s best-selling freighter plane of all time with more than 265 deliveries to date.