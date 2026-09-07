Emirates, Qatar Airways, others cancel Jakarta flights today after volcano eruption

Emirates airline has cancelled flights to and from Jakarta on Monday, September 7, 2026, due to the eruption of a volcano.

The Dubai-based carrier has cancelled EK356 and EK358 flights from Dubai to Jakarta and EK357 and EK359 flights from Jakarta to Dubai as a result of the temporary closure of Soekarno–Hatta International Airport (CGK) in Jakarta due to volcanic ash.

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The airline also delayed and cancelled flights to and from Jakarta on September 5 and 6 due to the volcano eruption.

As of Monday morning, eight Indonesian airports, including two serving Jakarta, remained closed because of volcanic ash from eruptions at Mount Anak Krakatau.

Ash from Anak Krakatau, which sits halfway between the Java and Sumatra islands, has blanketed Jakarta and several surrounding areas since it erupted late on Friday, leading to the closure of the airports for safety reasons.

In addition, other regional and international airlines have also cancelled flights to Indonesia.

Qatar Airways said that as a result of volcanic ash affecting airport operations at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK), it has cancelled flights QR954, QR955, QR956 and QR957 on September 7, 2026, between Doha and Jakarta.

“Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status before travelling. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate our passengers' patience and understanding. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” Qatar's national carrier said.

Singapore International Airlines (SIA) said it cancelled flights to and from Jakarta on September 7 and one flight on September 8.

“SIA customers departing from Jakarta may rebook on other SIA flights from Indonesia, while those departing from Singapore may rebook on alternative SIA flights to Indonesia,” it said.