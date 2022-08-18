Emirates Post Group partners with DIFC FinTech Hive to promote technology innovation

The programme aims to co-create innovative technology solutions with leading Fintechs through the accelerator programme.

Raja Al Mazrouei and Abdulla Mohammed Alashram. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 10:53 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 10:56 PM

Emirates Post Group (EPG) has signed a sponsorship agreement with FinTech Hive — the first and largest financial technology hub in the region and part of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) — to promote the first sprint this year of its FinTech accelerator program, ‘HIVE 22.’

The agreement, signed by Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group and Raja Al Mazrouei, Executive Vice President of DIFC FinTech Hive named EPG as the ‘Logistics Partner’ of the programme.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group said: “As the world continues to shift even more towards technological adoption, we are excited to partner with DIFC FinTech Hive, and explore collaborations with innovative fintech start-ups that are known to be more agile and can bring rapid solutions to today’s challenges. Emirates Post Group’s growth and investment strategy will depend on supporting fintech start-ups, and we look forward to nurturing and sustaining those start-ups within the region.”

Raja Al Mazrouei, Executive Vice-President of DIFC Fintech Hive, said: “As the first and largest financial technology accelerator in the region, the DIFC FinTech Hive Accelerator programme enables the most innovative start-ups opportunities for partnership, investment and mentorship to help shape the future of the financial services sector. We are excited to partner with Emirates Post Group this year to support participants in bringing their innovative ideas to contribute positively to the industry.”

EPGs participation in the Fintech Hive accelerator program as the 'Logistics Partner,' demonstrates the groups vision towards enabling access into innovative technology solutions that will shape and further enhance the customer journey and widens the spectrum of technology co- creation amongst different players across the group. The selected startups will get access to a broader network of industry players that will enable innovative co-creation of technology solutions. The initiative welcomes a large number of forward-thinking start-ups and will pave the way for a prosperous future.

— business@khaleejtimes.com