Emirates platform to browse and book Dubai, UAE itineraries

The historic transaction solidifies EFG Hermes’ unrivaled position as the region’s leading equity capital market advisor in FEM markets to both public and private sector corporations
Business1 day ago
Emirates has launched Dubai Experience, its powerful and intuitive platform for customers to easily browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE.
Customers can choose from pre-curated itineraries if they are first-time visitors, or if they have specific interests in sports, culture, adventure, or entertainment and the arts. They can also have fun creating their own unique itineraries from scratch, pulling from an extensive list of recommended activities and dining options, or mix and match, using pre-curated itineraries as a starting point.
Whether it is one of the many popular free attractions across the UAE, or one that requires pre-booking and payment, the easy-to-use itinerary planner provides details such as estimated duration, location map and cost, allowing customers to confidently plan and maximise their Dubai and UAE visit.
Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said: "We are proud to promote the very best that Dubai and the UAE have to offer on Dubai Experience, which is fully integrated with emirates.com. This powerful platform offers our customers the ability to plan their Dubai journeys and stopovers, and benefit from exclusive rates and expertly curated recommendations.
"Through the Dubai Experience platform, Emirates aims to add value to our customers and enrich their journeys, and ultimately drive more people to visit our beautiful home and hub in the UAE. We will continue to add more exciting content on Dubai Experience, and look at opportunities to launch it to customers in more markets."
Today, Emirates’ customers in 19 countries* can build rich and customised itineraries from a selection of over 100 hotels and 200 activities – all of which can be added onto an existing Emirates flight booking or created around a new one. — Wam
The historic transaction solidifies EFG Hermes’ unrivaled position as the region’s leading equity capital market advisor in FEM markets to both public and private sector corporations
Business1 day ago
The utility services provider’s shares jumped 21.7 per cent to Dh3.05 in the first couple of minutes of opening the trade
Business1 day ago
The SCCI’s total number of registered members reached 17,568, an increase of 8 per cent over the year 2021.
Business1 day ago
Dubai Next — launched in May 2021 and managed by Dubai SME — is attracting innovators and has already enabled eight startup concepts raise the required funds.
Business1 day ago
ADC Acquisition Corporation (ADC) plans to raise Dh367 million through IPO.
Business1 day ago
dans is one of the key contributors to supporting the growth of Dubai’s economy, especially the aviation sector that handles the businesses brought by over 92 international carriers that connects more than 290 key cities on the planet.
Business1 day ago
Deal marks one of the largest transactions in the district cooling industry in the Mena.
Business1 day ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s international offices focuses their efforts on attracting promising companies that can support the development of Dubai’s digital economy
Business2 days ago