Emirates offers Dh535 worth of free attraction passes for Dubai travellers

Emirates Airlines passengers who travel to Dubai can avail a range of complimentary passes and offers, as the city gears up for a busy winter season.

Travellers will receive a bundle of complimentary passes, worth Dh535, to three attractions in Dubai, including Aquaventure Waterpark and the Lost World Aquarium at Atlantis Dubai, and the Dubai City Sightseeing bus which passes by iconic landmarks from the Burj Khalifa to the historic Al Fahidi district.

Emirates’ deputy president, Adnan Kazim, said that the airline will provide travellers with complimentary excursions and a curated set of offers designed to add value throughout their stay, alongside the flexibility and peace of mind when they plan their journey.

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This comes as Dubai’s winter calendar becomes packed with festivals and events, including popular spots such as Global Village, the Ripe Market, and plethora of other well-beloved events.

"Dubai offers an extraordinary range of experiences across leisure, dining, shopping and entertainment for every budget, age and taste,” Kazim said.

Discounts with Emirates boarding pass

Travellers can also use their boarding ticket as a discount card at hundreds of stores, venues, spas, and restaurants. Called ‘My Emirates Pass’, the offering is as easy as presenting a physical or digital boarding pass along with a valid ID at participating venues and customers can enjoy discounts and benefits available all year round across the UAE, in addition to seasonal offers for greater value during select periods.

Unlimited free date change

Emirates is also offering an unlimited free date change across all cabin classes should plans change, as well as the option to hold a fare free of charge for 24 hours, and reduced refund fees.

The offer is valid on eligible return tickets to Dubai purchased between 21 September and 11 October 2026, for travel between 24 September and 13 December 2026, the airline said.

Redeemable Skywards Miles in various stores

Skywards members can also earn and redeem Skywards Miles while shopping at Dubai International airport, with participating outlets at Dubai Duty Free and marhaba Airport Meet & Greet services.

The Skywards Everyday programme will also allow members to convert Skywards Miles into cashback at the hundreds of participating retail, dining, ride services and more across the UAE.

Members can also earn Miles points at Dubai Mall, as well as spend it through Skywards Miles Mall to purchase digital gift cards from a wide range of participating brands, including Amazon AE, Deliveroo, Shukran, Apple, NIKE, and more.