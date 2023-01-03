Emirates NBD to issue 3-year dirham-denominated bond

Two hundred exhibitors have confirmed their participation representing elite local and international players in the metalworks industry
Dubai’s biggest lender Emirates NBD has mandated banks to arrange a three-year fixed rate UAE dirham-denominated bond, a document reviewed by Reuters showed.
The senior, unsecured bond, under the bank’s $20 billion medium term notes programme, will be issued subject to market conditions following a series of investor calls scheduled to begin on January 3.
An indication of the size of the bond sale was not immediately clear and will likely depend on demand for the local-currency issue.
Emirates NBD, nearly 56 per cent owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, the government’s investment arm, sold $500 million in a five-year bond issue in October which attracted more than $1 billion in orders.
It has picked Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC) as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the new bond sale. — Reuters
The central bank as expected lifted its key rate to a 14-year high of 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent
Analysts, developers and market specialists said the market for luxury homes in Dubai reigned the segment and is expected to continue to do so in 2023 as well
The Middle Eastern SWFs manage $4.8 trillion in financial capital and 12,000 employees, according to Global Sovereign Wealth Fund’s latest report
The partnership will allow customers to instantly open a National Bonds account or top up an existing account at any of the 90+ Lulu Exchange branches in the UAE
Al Saleh: The Ministry of Economy will continue providing support to entrepreneurs in the UAE through The Entrepreneurial Nation, and the program provides new opportunities for the growth of SMEs