Emirates NBD recognises its ICAEW qualified UAE national CA employees

In the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD Group, a leading banking group in the Menat (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, Emirates NBD board of directors received and congratulated a group of its talented Emirati chartered accountant employees who have joined the elite Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) members club.
Sheikh Ahmed and the board members with members of the bank’s senior management appreciated their passion and dedication towards achieving this milestone.
“We congratulate our talented Emirati employees who have worked very hard and were successful in achieving the requirements for becoming Chartered Accountants from ICAEW," Sheikh Ahmed said.
He said Emirates NBD Group is proud of their achievement and proud to announce that out of 18 ICAEW qualified Emirati chartered accountants in the UAE, 11 (61 per cent) are trained and qualified from Emirates NBD.
"This is a testament of the continuous Emiratisation effort at Emirates NBD on developing, retaining and grooming talented Emiratis to take up leadership positions. Through this initiative, the bank plays a key role in providing a supply of Emirati chartered accountants in the UAE,” he said.
Of the FTSE 100 companies, 83 have an ICAEW member on their board, hence these ICAEW members are part of the nation’s future leaders. Emirates NBD and ICAEW celebrate ten years of successful partnership. The Bank currently has 31 Emiratis in the pipeline pursuing the ICAEW qualification.
“We would like to wish our UAE national chartered accountant employees the best of luck in their career with Emirates NBD and thank Emirates NBD management members for their efforts and support to them. We also extend our good luck wishes to all the ICAEW students in completing their qualifications,” Sheikh Ahmed added.
Group Finance at Emirates NBD is leading this initiative supported by Internal Audit and Group Human Resources, where talented students from universities are hired and trained for a period of two to three years.
Students are trained by a dedicated qualified and experienced team of professionals with bespoke coaching classes. During the training, some of these students are deployed to one of the Big Four accounting firms on secondment and get the opportunity to experience the external business and audit environment.
Founded in 1880, ICAEW has a long history and a leading global professional body for chartered accountants. Emirates NBD is accredited by ICAEW as an authorized training employer to offer ICAEW qualifications in the UAE besides the Big Four accounting firms.
