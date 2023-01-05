Emirates NBD launches Dh1b 3-year bond

Latest announcement of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 demonstrates the nation’s ability to serve as a platform for the global audience to explore, which is ultimately aimed at contributing to an economic boost
Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest lender, launched a Dh1 billion ($272 million) three-year bond on Thursday, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The senior, unsecured bond received more than Dh1.65 billion in orders and was launched at 5.125 per cent. It is expected to price at par later in the day.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC) were joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the local-currency issue. — Reuters
Economic experts welcome Dubai Economic Agenda and say economic targets of Dh32 trillion are expected to achieve well before year 2033
Dubai Economic Agenda is all set to propel the emirate's stature as one of the most lucrative and powerful global economic cities into the next level
Opec output rises 120,000bpd from November; Nigerian output rises by 170,000bpd, biggest gain in group; Quota-bound members undershoot target by 780,000bpd
The move is targeted to help India, one of the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters, achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070
S&P Global’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the euro zone, seen as a good gauge of economic health, rose to 49.3 in December from November’s 47.8, above a preliminary estimate of 48.8