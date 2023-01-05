Emirates NBD launches Dh1b 3-year bond

The senior, unsecured bond received more than Dh1.65 billion in orders and was launched at 5.125 per cent.

By Reuters Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 5:40 PM

Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest lender, launched a Dh1 billion ($272 million) three-year bond on Thursday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The senior, unsecured bond received more than Dh1.65 billion in orders and was launched at 5.125 per cent. It is expected to price at par later in the day.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC) were joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the local-currency issue. — Reuters