Emirates NBD extends fee waivers, 0% interest on credit card transfers for UAE customers

Emirates NBD has extended its support scheme to help customers manage their finances with fee waivers.

These include one extra month before instalment billing, zero per cent interest on credit card balance transfers, as well as other fee waiver options, according to an email sent to the bank’s clients.

The bank, one of the largest in the region, is also introducing a processing fee waiver on all zero per cent instalment plans until June 15, 2026, and a loan deferment fee of Dh100 to be waived until June 30, 2026.

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Emirates NBD customers will also be able to access free cash withdrawals both in the UAE and across the GCC, as well as free debit card replacement deliveries in the UAE and abroad until June 30, 2026.

The bank said it is increasing the default ATM daily withdrawal limit on debit cards by an additional Dh5,000 starting April 20 to June 30, in an effort to make funds more accessible.

The Dubai-based bank introduced this scheme earlier this month to help small and medium-sized businesses navigate their finances around the war, allowing them to waiver different fees.

It followed the Dubai government’s approval of a Dh1 billion support scheme for businesses and to strengthen the emirate’s economic flexibility, introduced earlier this month.

The country’s Central Bank also recently approved a comprehensive Financial Institution Resilience Package to support the UAE’s banking sector, worth Dh 5.4 trillion.

The CBUAE, which oversees record-high foreign exchange reserves of more than Dh1 trillion and a monetary base cover ratio of 119 per cent, reaffirmed the strong fundamentals of the UAE’s Dh5.4 trillion banking sector.

This also comes as other banks in the country introduce financial relief initiatives in light of the regional tensions. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (Adib) started its Sanadna initiative so that small and medium-sized businesses can defer their payments and provide financial relief to frontline workers.

First Abu Dhabi Bank also launched a similar support package, intended to serve frontline workers with preferential lending rates, cashback offers, flexible payment plans, and loan deferment options.