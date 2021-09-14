Emirates NBD, Expo 2020, Mastercard introduce programmes to power Expo experience

Emirates NBD Group has joined hands with Mastercard to create two exclusive new card programmes to enhance the Expo 2020 Dubai experience for both residents and visitors from across the globe.

The Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card and the Emirates Islamic Expo Mastercard Credit Card are limited-edition cards designed to elevate the user's time spent in the UAE with memorable and priceless possibilities. Both cards are underpinned by Mastercard’s secure technology and will be equipped with contactless capabilities for touch-free and seamless transactions.

The Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card is a digital-first offering, issued via a dedicated mobile App, Joyn from Emirates NBD. The product is available to both UAE residents and international visitors for use while in the UAE and provides a fully digital payments experience. The benefits will merge a specially curated selection of offers from Emirates NBD's Bon Appétit, LiveWell and Good Times programmes, as well as offers from Mastercard's Priceless Platform, creating a rewarding experience that opens opportunities across the UAE like no other.

With 25 million visits expected at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card will power Expo and the wider UAE experience for tourists and residents, providing access to privileges, deals and discounts of up to 50 per cent at more than 2,000 shopping, dining, wellness, and entertainment touchpoints, as well as access to exclusive Expo-related offers. The reloadable card will provide an enhanced customer experience with personalized offers, while also enabling international visitors to spend in the local UAE Dirham currency.

Cardholders will be able to use the cards to make online purchases as well as contactless in-store payments by adding their card to their preferred digital wallet (Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay). Customers will also have the option to receive a linked physical card if needed.

Suvo Sarkar, senior executive vice president and head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, said that, as a premier partner and the official banking partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates NBD is delighted to partner with Mastercard to amplify the Expo experience for millions of visitors.

"With our position as the country's preferred bank and frontrunner in the region's banking sector, the breadth and scale of our partnerships with merchants in the UAE is unparalleled and provides tremendous value to cardholders, especially for international visitors to the UAE during Expo 2020 Dubai. In addition to delivering a fast, intuitive, reliable and seamless payment process, the Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card empowers cardholders to try new and exciting offerings, making it a quintessential card to enjoy all this first-of-its-kind event in our region has to offer,” he said.

As the official Islamic banking partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates Islamic, part of the Emirates NBD Group, along with Mastercard and Expo 2020 Dubai, have unveiled an exclusive, limited-edition free-for-life co-branded Mastercard World Credit Card, that rewards UAE residents with exclusive privileges during the iconic event.

The Emirates Islamic Expo Mastercard Credit Card offers exceptional value with a wide range of benefits across key Expo partners. Cardholders can earn up to three Emirates Islamic SmartMiles for every Dh1 spent as well as gain U By Emaar Gold Tier Status, 50 per cent cashback on their first Expo 2020 Dubai ticket transaction, and access to exclusive travel, hotels and lifestyle privileges offered by Mastercard.

Other benefits include 10 per cent cashback on fuel, complimentary valet parking service at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, complimentary golf sessions, exclusive dining offers, and access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide. Customers can enjoy the flexibility to instantly redeem their Emirates Islamic SmartMiles for flights, hotels, and retail transactions anywhere in the world. Emirates Islamic SmartMiles can also be exchanged with multiple partner loyalty programmes.

Additionally, to celebrate this exclusive launch, customers can earn Dh200 statement credit and up to 5,500 Upoints as a welcome bonus, when they apply for the card. Members will be able to add their credit cards to mobile wallets, enabling secure payments on the go.

Wasim Saifi, deputy CEO - Consumer Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates Islamic, said: “We are proud to offer UAE residents a limited-edition Expo 2020 Credit Card that not only brings them exceptional value but also pays tribute to this exciting and memorable event in our nation's history. At Emirates Islamic, we have always innovated to offer genuine value to our customers. We are delighted to deliver a truly unique credit card that helps our customers make the most of this first-of-its-kind experience in our region that will unfold a new world of possibilities for many years to come.”

“The world’s biggest cultural gathering calls for world-class payment solutions for Expo 2020 Dubai guests and enthusiasts. We are delighted to collaborate with Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic to bring to consumers from across the globe innovative offerings and connect cardholders to priceless experiences. As the official payment technology partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Mastercard is committed to harnessing the power of technology as we join Expo 2020 Dubai and its partners in the making of a new world,” said Khalid Elgibali – division president, Mena, Mastercard.

Mukhtar Safi, deputy CEO and CFO at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Our global celebration is all about innovation, collaboration and inspiration, so we are delighted that through our partnerships with Emirates NBD Group and Mastercard, more Expo 2020 visitors will be encouraged to try new and exciting curated offerings – seamlessly.”

