Emirates NBD, Etihad Guest collaborate to launch new co-branded credit cards

The cards are available as Elevate and Inspire variants and offer some of the highest Etihad Guest earning and rewards opportunities in the market.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 5:36 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 5:39 PM

Emirates NBD has expanded its long-standing partnership with Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of Etihad Airways. The partnership introduces a premium co-branded credit card, the Emirates NBD Etihad Guest credit cards, in association with global digital payments leader, Visa.

Emirates NBD Etihad Guest Visa credit cards are designed to appeal to frequent travellers and lifestyle enthusiasts across the UAE. The cards are available as Elevate and Inspire variants and offer some of the highest Etihad Guest earning and rewards opportunities in the market.

Suvo Sarkar, senior executive vice-president and group head, retail banking and wealth management, Emirates NBD, said: “We are delighted to partner with Etihad’s award-winning loyalty programme, Etihad Guest, as part of our continued commitment to delivering valuable experiences and benefits to our clients. As the UAE’s leading card issuer, Emirates NBD collaborates with best-in class partners to offer customised propositions based on our customers’ lifestyles and needs so they can get the most of their everyday card spend. We believe that this proposition will appeal strongly to customers in Abu Dhabi and the UAE at large by offering them unique experiences, especially as travelling returns to normalcy.”

Cardholders can enjoy invaluable benefits such as complimentary Etihad Guest Gold Tier status and up to 200,000 bonus Etihad Guest Miles on signing up. Cardholders can earn up to 10 Etihad Guest Miles for every Dh10 spend. Additionally, they can take advantage of up to 50 per cent Etihad Guest Miles discount vouchers on Etihad miles redemption and for a limited period, 10 per cent cashback on every etihad.com spend. The card comes packed with lifestyle benefits including free movie tickets, intercity airport transfers and golf benefits.

Customers can redeem their miles for an extensive range of rewards, including flights with Etihad and other partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotels and cars. Shopping at any of Etihad Guest’s ‘Miles on the Go’ partners will also earn cashback as well as miles rewards.

Terry Daly, executive director guest experience, brand, and marketing, Etihad Airways, said: “Following our successful partnership, it was a natural fit for us to expand our relationship. This partnership brings together two leading players in two very competitive industries. As customer-centric organisations, we pride ourselves on finding new solutions to create the best customer experience and products for members and customers. We are excited to collaborate with the teams to bring these great products together for our members.”

Shahebaz Khan, Visa’s general manager for UAE, Bahrain and Oman, said: “As a global leader in travel co-brand products, Visa is always striving to enrich the travel experience for our cardholders. Through this partnership, we’re able to offer travel benefits that create real value for holders of the Emirates NBD Etihad Guest Visa credit card. As international travel reopens, the timely launch of this card brings an enhanced proposition matching cardholders’ travel and lifestyle needs while offering access to our more than 70 million merchant partners worldwide and the peace of mind of being protected by Visa’s global, secure network.” — business@khaleejtimes.com