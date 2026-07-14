Dubai’s Emirates NBD becomes first regional bank for real-time blockchain dollar payments

Emirates NBD has become the first bank in the Middle East to enable real-time cross-border US dollar payments using blockchain technology, following the launch of its new settlement service on the Partior network.

The bank said the new service allows corporate and institutional clients to settle US dollar payments instantly through Partior's blockchain-based multi-currency clearing and settlement network, with J.P. Morgan acting as the settlement and beneficiary bank during the initial phase.

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Emirates NBD said the launch marks the first stage of a broader rollout that will expand to additional currencies, settlement corridors and participating banks as the Partior network grows.

The lender said the move is part of its strategy to adopt emerging technologies that improve payment efficiency and strengthen its transaction banking capabilities.

Faster cross-border payments

According to the bank, the new platform enables faster settlement, greater payment transparency and improved treasury efficiency for businesses by reducing processing times for international transactions.

The launch follows Emirates NBD's strategic investment in Partior, allowing the bank to move quickly from partnership to live implementation within a regulated banking environment.

Aneeth Daniel, Group Head of Transaction Banking at Emirates NBD, said the new capability enables faster US dollar settlement for beneficiaries banking with J.P. Morgan while improving treasury operations for corporate clients.

"The launch demonstrates our ability to deploy secure, scalable payment solutions and successfully execute live cross-border transactions with global counterparties," he said.

Expanding blockchain-based payments

The launch comes as financial institutions around the world increasingly adopt blockchain-based settlement infrastructure to improve payment transparency, reduce reconciliation requirements and accelerate cross-border capital flows.

Humphrey Valenbreder, Chief Executive Officer of Partior, said the collaboration combines Emirates NBD's regional banking expertise with Partior's blockchain infrastructure to make international payments faster and more transparent.

Emirates NBD said it plans to continue expanding connectivity with banks across multiple currencies on the Partior network, enabling faster settlements, shorter processing times and programmable liquidity management for customers.

The latest launch forms part of Emirates NBD's wider digital banking strategy. Earlier this year, the lender introduced a Business Support Package for SMEs, including temporary fee waivers, discounted trade finance charges and lower cash management fees, as part of broader efforts to support businesses and strengthen operational resilience.