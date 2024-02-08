Emirates named official global airline partner for NBA

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 1:00 PM

Emirates has announced a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) as the sporting event's official global airline partner.

Emirates is the first title partner of the NBA Cup. The Emirates logo will be featured on all jerseys along with other co-branded promotion.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive, has said, "With basketball’s popularity around the world, we are excited to work with one of the most globally recognised and prestigious professional leagues."

The NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum. “As basketball continues to be recognised as the fastest growing sport globally, this collaboration will showcase the excitement of the NBA to the millions of people who fly Emirates every year.”

Fans will have the opportunity to watch NBA content on all Emirates flights using the airline’s inflight entertainment system, including long-form documentaries, player profiles, interviews and more.

Official NBA merchandise will be also be sold at the official Emirates Store at Emirates’ Headquarters in Dubai and online at www.emirates.store, which delivers worldwide. Emirates Skywards members can also redeem Miles to purchase items from the range.

Emirates’ patch will also be featured on the jerseys for all referees in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), beginning with the 2025 season, and NBA G League, the official minor league of the NBA, beginning with the 2024-25 season.

ALSO READ: