Emirates Macaroni turns a new page - Honoring tradition, embracing the future

Celebrating 47 years of proudly serving UAE families with a refreshed identity, and the timeless taste consumers love

Partner Content Share:











For nearly half a century, Emirates Macaroni has been more than just pasta - it has been part of the UAE’s family tables, celebrations, and everyday moments. Today, as the brand marks 46 years of culinary heritage, it proudly unveils a bold new chapter: a refreshed packaging design, an expanded product portfolio, and a renewed commitment to quality and innovation.

This marks the first major packaging transformation in the company’s history - a milestone moment for one of the UAE’s most trusted and homegrown food brands. The new design introduces a modern, vibrant look with refined branding elements, contemporary typography, and enhanced shelf presence. While the appearance evolves, the essence remains unchanged: the same trusted quality, the same authentic taste, and the same dedication to excellence.

At the heart of this transformation is “Buwarda,” the traditional pasta that generations have grown up with. A symbol of comfort and familiarity in Emirati kitchens, Buwarda now arrives in a modern new look that reflects today’s dynamic lifestyles, while proudly preserving the same great taste and quality that made it a household favorite. The refreshed packaging celebrates its heritage roots while positioning it confidently for the next generation of consumers.

“This evolution represents more than a change in design,” said Roberto Traversa, General Manager of Emirates Macaroni Factory. “It is a celebration of our journey with the UAE. We have grown alongside generations of families, and this new identity reflects our ambition to remain relevant, innovative, and proudly rooted in our heritage.”

Alongside the packaging refresh, Emirates Macaroni is expanding its offering with the launch of a new range of pasta sauces - carefully crafted to pair perfectly with its pasta varieties. Available in five authentic flavors - Traditional, Basil, Marinara, Arrabbiata, and Bolognese - the sauces deliver rich Italian taste and convenient meal solutions for today’s families.

This dual launch reinforces Emirates Macaroni’s leadership in the category and signals a forward-looking vision: honoring 47 years of trust and tradition while continuing to innovate for modern kitchens across the UAE and the wider region.

Because while the look may be new, the legacy and the taste remain timeless.

Founded in 1979, Emirates Macaroni Factory is the UAE’s first and leading pasta manufacturer. With a legacy built on quality, trust, and innovation, the brand continues to bring families together through authentic, high-quality products that celebrate both tradition and modern taste.

With a proud legacy of quality and innovation, Emirates Macaroni Factory offers a diverse range of products, including signature pasta shapes like spaghetti, corni, and penne, as well as instant pasta meals and sauces. Its portfolio continues to expand with organic, whole wheat, and gluten-free selections designed to meet modern lifestyle needs.