Emirates launches world’s first electric Premium Economy seat with privacy screen

Emirates has launched the world’s first electrically powered Premium Economy seat, featuring a full-height adjustable privacy screen fitted between every seat.

The new seat is debuting on the carrier’s newly received Airbus A350 aircraft and marks the airline’s first fully electric Premium Economy seat. It is installed in a 2-3-2 configuration with just 28 seats in the cabin.

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The electric privacy divider extends to the full height of the seat, the first feature of its kind in Premium Economy cabins worldwide.

Travellers can raise or lower the divider using the seat controls and lock it into position, creating a more private environment for relaxing, dining or working during the flight.

Emirates Premium Economy seats are 20 inches wide, with a seat pitch of up to 39 inches on the A350.

The seats recline into a cradle position without intruding on the row behind, allowing customers to sleep and relax inflight. Preferred seating positions can be adjusted at the touch of a button via an integrated Passenger Control Unit, which includes dedicated lounge mode and meal mode settings.

The cabin also introduces Emirates' U-Dream headrest by Safran Seats, crafted in leather with adjustable wings for personalised neck and head support, along with a manually deployable leather footrest to reduce leg fatigue.

Wireless charging has been introduced to Premium Economy for the first time, in addition to USB-C charging at every seat and a tray table with an integrated phone holder.

On the newly delivered A350s, new left and right exterior aircraft cameras join the existing forward and downward views.

Emirates launched Premium Economy in 2022 and has since expanded the cabin across its growing A350 fleet, with the product now available across all markets currently served by the aircraft type.