Buy, sell gold online: Emirates Islamic launches UAE's first digital investment service

You can now buy and sell gold through a new mobile application, as Emirates Islamic, part of the Emirates NBD Group, announced the launch of EI+, making it the first Islamic financial institution in the UAE to offer Shariah-compliant digital investment solutions in gold and silver.

The service will allow customers to invest in certified physical gold and silver bars in a secure environment, providing a convenient way to diversify their portfolios and preserve investment value.

Gold bars meet London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and Dubai Good Delivery (DGD) standards, featuring trusted brands such as Emirates NBD, PAMP and Valcambi. Similarly, silver bars are compliant with the UAE Good Delivery (UAEGD) standards and are available from reliable brands, including Emirates NBD and UAEGD. All precious metals are stored in high-security vaults.

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Investments can be managed through the dedicated ‘Wealth tab in the EI+ app. Customers can begin with a low minimum investment and benefit from the intrinsic value of gold and silver as traditional hedges against inflation.

The service also offers flexible redemption options, including partial or full cash redemption or physical delivery of their holdings. Additionally, customers can sell their investments at any time, regardless of market conditions.

“We are proud to be the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch digital investment in gold and silver, through our EI + Mobile Banking App," Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Islamic, said.

"This launch underscores our unwavering commitment to driving digital innovation in Shari’ah-compliant wealth management, offering a robust and transparent platform that enhances our overall value proposition."

Mohamed Al Hadi, the head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said that customers can easily use the EI + mobile banking app to invest in Shari’ah-compliant physical precious metals, enabling them to make informed decisions about their financial future.

“This new digital gold and silver offering is a direct response to our core strategic objective of empowering our retail customers and deepening our client relationships,” he added.

“Gold and silver act as a hedge against inflation and help to preserve investment value. As the UAE’s first Shariah-compliant digital investment solution in precious metals, our offering provides an accessible and flexible way for individuals to confidently manage and grow their wealth, aligning perfectly with their evolving needs,” Ebrahim Qayed, the head of Treasury and Markets at Emirates Islamic, said.