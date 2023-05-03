Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company net profit jumps 19.1% in first quarter

Company recorded a 9.4% increase in mobile customers during the quarter

EITC revenues grew 10 per cent in the quarter to Dh3.441 billion. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 1:51 PM

Net profit for Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) the parent of UAE telecom service provider du, jumped 19.1 per cent to Dh370 million for the quarter-ended 31 March 2023, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

EITC said that sustained demand for fixed and mobile services contributed to a significant 10 per cent revenue growth to Dh3.44 billion and a 7.7 per cent increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization Ebitda to Dh1.37 billion. Net profit jumped 19.1 per cent to Dh370 million. Operating Free Cash Flow (Ebitda – Capex) was stable at Dh958 million.

EITC recorded a 9.4 per cent increase in mobile customers during the quarter. “We ended the quarter with 8.2 million subscribers on healthy net-additions across the postpaid and prepaid segments. We delivered a seventh consecutive quarter of postpaid net-additions (48,000) thanks to the success of our Unlimited non-stop data plans and sustained demand from the enterprise sector, and ended the quarter with 1.5 million postpaid customers. Our prepaid customer base increased to 6.7 million,” the company statement said.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO said: “Our commercial momentum remains intact and our portfolio of products and services continues to attract customers across all units. We delivered a remarkable performance in the first quarter with double-digit revenue growth. While we continue to seek revenue growth and improve our market position, we are determined to improve profitability and generate higher shareholder value. We are monitoring our cost base for efficiency and focusing the spend on growth opportunities. As we transition to a digital-first telecom operator, our infrastructure investments remain a key element to provide best-in-class customer experience.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of EITC. - Supplied photo

EITC’s broadband offering attracted nearly 18,000 new customers and ended the quarter with 554,000 broadband customers, a 26.4 per cent increase year-over-year.

Revenues grew 10 per cent to Dh3.441 billion. Mobile service revenues continued their recovery: the excellent performance of the postpaid segment drove a revenue growth of 6.3 per cent to Dh1.491 billion. Fixed services revenues jumped 15.0 per cent to Dh936 million. In aggregate, service revenues increased 9.5 per cent to Dh2.427 billion. Other revenues grew 11.2 per cent to Dh1,014 million due to a recovery in handset sales and sustained growth of our ICT unit. Handset revenues increased 30.4 per cent to Dh282 million on improved supply chain and higher availability of smartphones.

Ebitda increased by 7.7 per cent year-over-year to Dh1,366 million. Higher service revenues led to the increase in gross profit. This improvement was partially offset by a marginal increase in network expenses, higher spectrum costs (network expansion, greater 5G usage) as well as a normalization of provisions for impairment on trade receivables (Q1 22 provisions benefited from certain positive one-offs).