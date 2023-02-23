Emirates, IKEA, Lulu top in UAE customer experience

UAE consumers prefer hyper-personalisd digitally driven experiences across multiple channels

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 3:34 PM

The UAE’s top brands accelerated their digital transformation to improve engagement with customers during and after the pandemic, with Emirates, IKEA and Lulu Hypermarket overtaking a majority of retail brands with stellar customer experience (CX). This is according to KPMG’s 2022 customer experience excellence (CEE) report, which captured the views of more than 89,000 customers on their experiences with brands across the UAE.

Emirates has retained the top spot for upholding its legacy of outstanding service and customer engagement. Leading in all six CEE pillars, Emirates demonstrated a well-executed end-to-end CX. IKEA earned a CX top ranking for its wide range of product categories available at a one stop-shop, as well as its home delivery service featuring real time updates on the status and progress of orders.

Meanwhile, many companies steadily improved their CX rankings since 2017 as a result of accessibility of stores, high-quality of customer service and loyalty apps. Services such as digital solutions and immersive guest experiences, including upgrading their visual communications platforms to enhance scheduling flexibility and adding professional video syncing capabilities, earned companies a top spot with consumers.

Goncalo Traquina, partner in management consulting and head of the customer advisory at KPMG Lower Gulf. - Supplied photo

Goncalo Traquina, partner in management consulting and head of the customer advisory at KPMG Lower Gulf said: “The findings from the latest edition of the KPMG CEE report show that customers value brands that offer an interconnected experience across multiple channels. Many are leveraging AI-driven tools like predictive analytics to deliver a hyper-personalized experience that resolve issues before customers are even aware that they exist. From customising website-based customer activity to intelligently recommending products, reaching out to customers with individualised offers and rewards at the right moment, UAE brands are going the extra mile to capture consumers. As they navigate the road ahead, they will need to remain agile as consumers seek out a blend of online and offline retail experiences.”

Despite the convenience of online shopping, the report shows that customers are returning to physical stores now that restrictions have been eased post pandemic. As a result of this, brands will need to focus on using advanced predictive and prescriptive technologies to mitigate customer problems before they occur. The report showed that many UAE brands are using modern tools and technologies to analyse data, mine insight, and optimise CX metrics to drive increased business value. They are moving from simply measuring customer satisfaction to complex multilevel measurement frameworks that span end-to-end journeys and drive decision making.

The KPMG CEE report also pointed to a heightened focus on ESG, with a majority of customers expressing desire to make more sustainable or ethical purchases in the next six months. This matches the findings of the KPMG 2022 CEO Outlook, where 74 per cent of CEOs expressed that ESG and digital investment were inextricably linked, with 62 per cent planning to invest at least 6 per cent of revenues in programs that would help their organizations be more sustainable.