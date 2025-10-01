Emirates Extrusion Factory celebrates 30 years of innovation under Dubai Investments’ industrial vision

From humble beginnings to global impact, EEF marks three decades of shaping skylines and driving sustainable manufacturing in the UAE and beyond

Emirates Extrusion Factory (EEF), a subsidiary of Dubai Investments, is marking its 30th anniversary this year, celebrating a journey defined by innovation, resilience and sustainable growth. Established in 1995 with just a single press machine and a workforce of slightly over 100, EEF has grown into one of the UAE’s leading aluminum extrusion companies. Today it operates three advanced presses supported by a skilled team of more than 240 employees.

For EEF, this milestone is not only about reflecting on three decades of achievement but also about reaffirming its commitment to shaping the future of sustainable construction in the Emirates and across the world.

From humble beginnings to industry leadership

The company’s trajectory shifted in 1997 when Dubai Investments made its first strategic investment by bringing EEF into its portfolio, laying the foundation for its expansion and diversification. That support laid the foundation for expansion, enabling EEF to diversify its capabilities and strengthen its reputation as a trusted “Made in the Emirates” manufacturer.

EEF’s production capacity has since expanded from 6,000 metric tons a year in the 1990s to more than 16,200 metric tons in 2025. Today its aluminum profiles are supplied to 19 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Europe. They have been used in iconic UAE developments such as The Torch Tower, The Gate Tower and Damac Hills as well as in international projects including 150 Aldersgate Tower in London and the Catamaran Tower in Africa.

Pioneering innovations in aluminum

Innovation has been central to EEF’s identity. In 2001, the company introduced the UAE’s first thermal break system, developed with Italy’s Master, which significantly improved energy efficiency in building façades. In 2025 it launched the UAE’s first zero-waste green curtain-wall system, aligning closely with the nation’s Net Zero 2050 agenda.

Its product portfolio now extends across powder coating, anodizing, wood finishes, solar-ready profiles and modular façades. This evolution reflects not only the changing demands of clients but also the company’s commitment to sustainability and performance.

EEF’s growth is closely aligned with Dubai Investments’ strategy of strengthening the UAE’s industrial base. Alongside aluminum, Dubai Investments has invested heavily in glass, insulation and steel. Its subsidiary Glass LLC recorded a production output of 14.8 million square metres in 2024 through Emirates Float Glass, Emirates Glass and Saudi American Glass. Together with EEF, these industrial businesses highlight Dubai Investments’ role in advancing infrastructure, regional development and sustainability goals.

“Dubai Investments’ early backing provided EEF with the platform to innovate and grow,” said Sreekumar Brahmanandan, general manager of Emirates Extrusion Factory. “Three decades later, we continue to carry forward that vision by investing in people, technology and sustainability. Our mission is to ensure that our products support smarter and greener cities across the UAE and the wider region.”

Sustainability at the core

EEF has embraced sustainability. All aluminum scrap is recycled and reused, while an in-house effluent treatment plant allows wastewater to be recycled and repurposed. Carbon emissions are digitally monitored and tested every year to ensure compliance with environmental standards. These practices position EEF as a vital contributor to the UAE’s industrial sustainability drive, supporting initiatives such as Operation 300bn and the Net Zero 2050 strategy.

Building for the next decade

Looking to the future, EEF plans to expand its footprint into Africa, Asia and Europe, with a strong focus on recyclable and solar-ready systems. Strategic collaborations, including the Memorandum of Understanding with UCS to develop the UAE’s first zero-waste curtain-wall system, will further strengthen its market positioning.

As EEF celebrates this milestone, it does so not only as a company that has grown with the Emirates but also as one that has helped build it, through the towers, façades and skylines that define the nation today.