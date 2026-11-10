Emirates expands Premium Economy to 31 European cities and adds winter flights

Emirates has expanded Premium Economy to 31 of its 41 destinations across Europe and the UK, and is adding more flights through Dubai to popular winter sun destinations, the airline announced on Tuesday.

Paris Charles de Gaulle became the latest European gateway to offer the cabin on October 25, putting Premium Economy within reach of most of the airline’s customers travelling from Europe.

Emirates will operate an average of 78 flights a day between Dubai and Europe this winter. It is also adding 31 weekly flights to destinations including Cape Town, Nairobi, Phuket, Hanoi, Manila, Tokyo Narita and Accra.

The A380 will serve 21 European destinations this winter, connecting passengers to another 21 eastbound cities served by the superjumbo, such as Bangkok, Sydney and Tokyo. Helsinki, the airline’s newest European destination, is timed for onward connections across East and Southeast Asia, West Asia, the Indian Ocean, Africa and Australasia.

Adnan Kazim, deputy president and chief commercial officer at Emirates said: “Winter is one of the busiest travel seasons for our customers in Europe, and we’re giving them more ways to enjoy it.”

He added that Emirates is making it easier to reach sought-after winter destinations beyond Dubai through an expanded eastbound schedule and more Premium Economy seats.

Cabin upgrades

Premium Economy offers roomier seats, extra legroom and elevated dining. On Emirates’ newest Airbus A350s, each seat adds a full-height privacy screen that can be raised or lowered at the touch of a button, an electric leg rest, a wraparound U-Dream headrest and wireless charging.

The expansion is part of a multi-billion-dollar retrofit programme that has so far brought the latest cabin interiors to 108 aircraft.

Emirates is encouraging passengers to turn their transit into a short break. Winter in Dubai brings the Dubai Shopping Festival, Global Village, concerts and festivals, and New Year’s Eve celebrations. Global Village is billed as the world’s most visited theme park, based on Themed Entertainment Association data.

Stopover packages combining flights and hotels can be booked through Dubai Experience or Emirates Holidays. Customers can also use My Emirates Pass to access offers at restaurants, spas, attractions and shops across the UAE by showing their boarding pass.

Travellers to Dubai get unlimited free date changes, a free 24-hour fare hold and reduced refund fees. Emirates’ Comprehensive Travel Cover, available in 27 countries, includes unlimited worldwide medical expenses, emergency evacuation, trip cancellation and baggage cover. It also offers conflict cover of up to $25,000 in medical expenses and a free trip extension of up to 30 days.

Partner network

Through codeshare and interline partners, Emirates connects European travellers to 216 additional cities across the Far East, Africa and the Indian Ocean on a single ticket, with bags checked through to the final destination.

In the Far East, 35 partners, including Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Garuda Indonesia, Bangkok Airways and Philippine Airlines, open up more than 123 cities such as Koh Samui, Phu Quoc, Langkawi, Busan and Fukuoka. Emirates has also added rail partners Korail in South Korea and Hong Kong Airport Direct to Macau.

In Africa, partners including South African Airways, Airlink and Kenya Airways reach almost 75 points, among them Victoria Falls, Mount Kilimanjaro and Volcanoes National Park. In the Indian Ocean, Maldivian, Air Seychelles and Air Mauritius serve destinations from the Maldives to Praslin and Madagascar.

Lease deal

On Monday, Emirates completed a 12-year Shariah-compliant French Lease financing to fund the acquisition of two new Airbus A350-900 aircraft in 2026, working with Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) and Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB).

The transaction combines two financing frameworks that are typically structured separately, aligning the features of the French Lease with Shariah principles in a single structure. DIB and Natixis CIB acted as Islamic Financiers and Arrangers.

The financing directly supports Emirates’ fleet expansion strategy.

Derek Blaney, acting CFO at Emirates Group, said: “Emirates continues to pursue diverse solutions and innovative funding structures as part of our long-term financing strategy.”

He said the deal helps diversify funding sources while supporting fleet growth, and that the airline’s strong financial performance and track record give it access to such solutions.