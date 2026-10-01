Emirates Dubai-London flight diverted to Frankfurt after passenger medical emergency

Flight EK31 landed safely in Frankfurt, with the passenger taken off the aircraft for further medical attention, according to an Emirates spokesperson

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 1 Oct 2026, 7:44 PM UPDATED: Thu 1 Oct 2026, 7:54 PM
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An Emirates flight from Dubai to London Heathrow was diverted to Frankfurt on Thursday after a passenger experienced a medical emergency onboard.

Flight EK31, which was travelling from Dubai to London Heathrow, diverted to Frankfurt on October 1, an Emirates spokesperson confirmed.

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“Emirates can confirm that flight EK31 from Dubai to London Heathrow diverted to Frankfurt on 1 October due to a medical emergency involving a passenger onboard,” an Emirates spokesperson said.

Flightradar24 reported that flight EK31 from Dubai to London issued squawk 7700 and was descending near Frankfurt on Thursday evening.

Squawk 7700 is the standard transponder code pilots use to indicate a general emergency to air traffic control (ATC).

The airline said its cabin crew assisted the passenger during the flight, while medical support was arranged ahead of the aircraft’s arrival in Frankfurt.

The aircraft landed safely in Frankfurt, where the passenger disembarked to receive further medical attention.

Emirates said the flight was expected to resume its journey to London Heathrow at around 6pm local Frankfurt time (8pm UAE time).

The diversion resulted in a delay for passengers travelling on the flight.

“We apologise to customers for the delay. The health and safety of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority,” the airline said.

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