Emirates cancels, delays Dubai-Jakarta flights over volcanic ash

Emirates airline on Sunday confirmed that flights between Dubai and Jakarta have been delayed or cancelled due to the temporary closure of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK) in Jakarta due to volcanic ash.

“Emirates can confirm that as a result of the temporary closure of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK) in Jakarta due to volcanic ash, flights operating between Dubai and Jakarta on 5 and 6 September 2026 have been delayed or cancelled,” an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Indonesia suspended operations at six airports on Sunday after a volcanic eruption, disrupting flights at the country’s main international airport outside Jakarta after ash from Anak Krakatoa, more than 150 kilometres away, reached the area.

Mount Anak Krakatoa erupted on Saturday, producing a fountain of lava and booming sounds that could be heard up to 700 kilometres away.

Monitoring the situation

Emirates airline said it is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as they become available.

Customers travelling on the affected route have been advised to check the latest status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Emirates has also urged passengers to ensure their contact details are up to date via its “Manage Your Booking” portal, so they can receive the latest updates on their flights.

“Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew remains our highest priority and will not be compromised,” the spokesperson added.

Volcanic ash poses a serious risk to aircraft, as it can damage jet engines and impair visibility, and airlines typically suspend operations to affected airports as a precaution until conditions are confirmed safe.