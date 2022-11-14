Emirates announces A380 flypast with Red Arrows over Dubai skyline

Safe haven appeal boosts appetite for yellow metal
The Emirates A380 will be performing a flypast with the RAF Red Arrows this Thursday (November 17) at midday to celebrate the official kick-off of the DP World Tour Championship.
The Emirates A380 and six Red Arrow aircraft will fly in a synchronised formation, starting at Jumeirah Golf Estates, then continuing along the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline and near the iconic Burj Khalifa.
Opportunities for media and the public to spot the aircraft will be approximately between the hours of 12pm and 1pm (local Dubai time) across different vantage points nearby Jumeirah Golf Estates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai and its surrounding areas.
While Emirates and the RAF Red Arrows encourage the public to take photos and videos of the air display, people are reminded not to put the formation flight at risk by using drones and to comply with all GCAA guidelines pertaining to ‘no fly zones’ for unmanned aircraft/drones.
