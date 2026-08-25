Emirates airline revises Skywards Miles expiry policy from next year

Emirates airline is changing the way it calculates the expiry of its frequent flyer programme Skywards Miles from next year.

Under the revised policy, Skywards Miles will remain valid for three years from the date they were earned – whether through a flight or a partner activity – rounded to the end of that month. This replaces the current method, under which Miles expire three years from the earning date, rounded to the end of the member’s birth month.

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The change will apply only to Miles earned from June 1, 2027 onwards. Miles already sitting in members’ accounts, or earned before that date, will not be affected and will continue to expire under the existing birth-month-based rule.

Emirates said the update is designed to give every Skywards member a consistent, predictable Miles validity period, making it easier to track when Miles are due to expire, regardless of when a member was born.

Emirates had more than 38 million Skywards members at the end of the 2025-26 financial year, adding more than 78,000 members a week. More than 450 billion Miles have been redeemed for flight rewards and upgrades since 2000. More than 800 Classic Rewards are redeemed every day on Emirates flights.

Emirates Skywards marked its 25th anniversary with a high-visibility campaign and enhanced reward opportunities for members during the year. These included offering Classic Rewards redemptions on all flydubai flights in all cabins; Classic Rewards and Upgrade Rewards redemptions in Emirates Premium Economy; and a charity auction of seven rare Skywards membership numbers with Platinum-tier status.

How the two systems compare

Under the current rule, two members earning Miles on the same day can see very different expiry dates depending on their birth month. For instance, Miles earned on May 10, 2024 by a member with a July birthday would expire on July 31, 2027, while the same Miles earned by a member with a March birthday would expire on March 31, 2028.

Under the new rule, all members will follow the same three-year-from-earning formula, rounded to the end of that month, irrespective of birth month.

Threshold relaxed

Separately, Emirates Skywards is also giving members a temporary easing on tier qualification. Until August 31, 2026, members can retain their current membership tier – or move up to the next one – by reaching just 80 per cent of the usual Tier Miles or qualifying flights requirement.

The reduced thresholds are: