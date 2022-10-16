Emaratax: The gateway to the future of tax administration

Abdulla Al Bastaki, executive director for Information Technology at the Federal Tax Authority, Abdulrahman Karji and Pankaj S Jain photographed at Gitex Global, which concluded on Friday. — Supplied photo

By Pankaj S. Jain/Tax Conversations Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 3:01 PM

A visit to the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) stand in the recently concluded Gitex Global was enthralling. The passion and warmth of the FTA personnel was evidently visible. FTA showcased its recently announced integrated platform, ‘Emaratax’. ‘Emaratax’ is a creative portmanteau/blend of ‘Emarat’ and ‘Tax’.

FTA’s team has worked for over two years, assimilating the suggestions of all stakeholders and global best practices, to introduce a seamless and proactive digital services. The new platform comes with an equally convenient mobile application. The new platform will have 100+ features which will be rolled out progressively over the coming few months. One could easily feel the sense of excitement, achievement and pride when FTA’s team was explaining the features of the new platform to every single visitor. Some of the key features of Emaratax are as follows:

Compliance status

The current platform shows a list of only such VAT returns which have been submitted by a taxpayer. If a taxpayer misses out to submit one or multiple VAT returns, it is difficult to identity if any, and how many, VAT returns are pending.

The new platform list down all the pending VAT returns on a single screen. One quick glance will help the taxpayers to understand their compliance status and the action points.

Correspondence records

Taxpayers often face a difficult task to retain and collate the correspondence with the tax authorities. Finding an old correspondence becomes challenging whenever there has been a change in the official email id or an employee leaves the organisation.

The new platform will have a ‘correspondence’ section containing the correspondence with the tax authorities.

Single email id for multiple companies

There has been a general impression that a distinct email id is required to register every new company. Businesses having multiple companies had to often create numerous email ids and then keep a track of each email id to correspond with the tax authorities.

The new platform is simpler to use and easy to understand for registering multiple companies with a single email id. On a single screen, the users could see all the registered entities with an option to select an entity to access the details.

Tutorial videos

The new platform will also contain a number of tutorial videos to explain the specific features of the platform. The videos are contextually placed with the respective feature which enhances the users’ overall experience. The content and explanations in the videos are adequately detailed and easy to understand.

This feature of tutorial videos will specially support start-ups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and sole proprietorships to use the new platform.

Gateway to the future

To offer a seamless digital experience, a key component is to ensure ease of understanding the screen visuals and the steps expected from a user. The new platform has made a quantum leap in offering such a seamless experience.

Emaratax is a proof that the tax authorities have been listening to the stakeholders and working on their concerns for over 2 years. The ease of doing business has been a hallmark of the UAE and Emaratax will be the gateway to the future of taxation in the country.

Pankaj S. Jain is the managing director of AskPankaj Tax Advisors. For feedback and queries, you may write to info@AskPankaj.com. Views expressed are his own and do not reflect the newspaper’s policy.