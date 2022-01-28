Eltizam Asset Management Group expands Mena presence with Colliers partnership

Ahmed Amer Omar Saleh Omar and Chris Roberts, Group CEO, Eltizam.

Technology orientated asset management firm integrates with diversified professional services and investment management company to maximise potential for clients.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 1:45 AM

Eltizam Asset Management Group’s (Eltizam) has strengthened its Middle East and North Africa (Mena) presence through the acquisition of Falcon Investments LLC, the affiliate partner that has traded as Colliers, the leading diversified professional services and investment management company in Mena since 1995.

Eltizam Asset Management Group is the largest technology-driven physical asset management company and investor in the built asset environment in the Middle East. The partnership with Colliers will deepen the services that the two firms can provide, expediting the delivery of their complementary growth plans and maximising the potential of real estate for clients.

“Eltizam, a joint venture between IHC and ADQ, will broaden their asset management platform and accelerate their growth strategy through this partnership. We see this affiliation between Eltizam and Colliers as a powerful combination that will enhance the company’s portfolio in the existing and emerging markets,” said Ahmed Amer Omar Saleh Omar, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eltizam Group.

Chris Roberts, Group CEO, Eltizam, said, “We are thrilled to increase our presence in the region and the depth of the real estate services we have within our stable through our partnership with Colliers. For us, the firm is a natural fit for our market aspirations. The standing that the global brand has, combined with Ian Albert and the wider teams’ expertise is second to none. We look forward to the unification of the companies.”

“The partnership between Eltizam and the asset management services it provides, with Colliers’ expertise in core real estate transactions and advisory services, will expand the services we can offer together to deliver further expertise and drive opportunity to our clients in this dynamic region,” said Ian Albert, CEO of Colliers in Mena.

The range of services that Colliers provides in the Mena region for government, occupier enterprises and private sector owners includes brokerage services, landlord and tenant representation, valuations and advisory, occupier services, development consultancy, capital markets advice and building and cost consultancy.

Through its subsidiary firms, Eltizam offers an integrated suite of real estate services that utilise a strong technology platform for innovative services. Eltizam has had operations in the region since 2009. — business@khaleejtimes.com