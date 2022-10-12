Elon Musk sells $1 million worth of quirky new perfume, ‘Burnt Hair’

A mechanism on cards to carry out bilateral trade in respective national currencies and to explore the establishment of “an integrated single window solutions and virtual corridor”
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has scented a new opportunity to capitalise on quirky products, launching a perfume called “Burnt Hair” that he said sold 10,000 bottles to earn a million dollars in just a few hours.
“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable — why did I even fight it for so long!?” Musk asked on Twitter, where he now describes himself as a perfume salesman.
“The essence of repugnant desire” is the website description of his latest offering, which costs $100 a bottle and is set to start shipping in the first quarter of 2023, making good on a product Musk first touted in September.
Previous brainwaves have included Tesla’s own-brand tequila, launched in 2020, and a pair of “short shorts” to signify Musk’s victory over investors who bet against the electric vehicle maker, now the world’s most valuable car firm.
His Boring Company, a tunnelling firm last valued at $5.7 billion, sold flamethrowers at $500 apiece in early 2018, raising $10 million. He also sold 50,000 Boring Company hats.
Musk’s ambitions over the years have ranged from colonising Mars to creating a new sustainable energy economy, and in the process he has built Tesla, rocket company SpaceX, and smaller firms.
Last week the billionaire proposed to proceed with his original $44-billion bid to take Twitter Inc private, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up, whether he wanted to or not.
If successful, a deal would put Musk in charge of one of the most influential media platforms and end months of litigation that damaged Twitter’s brand and fed his reputation for erratic behavior.
The Boring Company did not respond to a query on how long it planned to keep the perfume listed. — Reuters
The Japanese company will transfer its shares in Nissan Manufacturing Russia LLC to state-owned NAMI. The deal will give Nissan the right to buy back the business within six years
Al Ansari Exchange becomes the first Exchange Company in the UAE to implement a complete digital KYC journey in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior
Taipei led the losses in Asia — diving more than four per cent — as chip giant TSMC plunged 8.3 per cent, while a hefty selloff in Samsung Electronics dragged Seoul down 1.6 per cent. Tokyo was also sharply lower owing to a hit to tech firms
The fund said its latest World Economic Outlook forecasts show that a third of the world economy will likely contract by next year, marking a sobering start to the first in-person IMF and World Bank annual meetings in three years
The price of gold traded back below the 50-Day SMA (simply moving average) of $1,718 to be on track to test the monthly low of $1,660, and faces a further decline over the coming days if it fails to defend the opening range for October
Smartworld now rebranded to e& enterprise iot and ai
The project is aimed at helping taxpayers manage their taxes in a simpler, faster, more transparent manner