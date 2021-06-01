Ellington Properties to set industry-first with new wellness residential project in MBR City

The new project is addition to brand’s growing portfolio of award-winning projects in Dubai.

Ellington Properties, Dubai’s design-led property developer, has announced a new wellness-integrated residential development in one of the prestigious communities in Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City.

The project to be launched in mid-2021, has been thoughtfully designed to feature 277 bespoke studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom unique residences, and developed with a strong focus on sustainability, energy conservation and wellness, both inside and outside of the home.

Envisaged to be a world-class residential destination, the new development will contribute to the Dubai 2040 New Urban Masterplan, which focuses on health, sustainability, and enhanced quality of life. The project has been designed following a series of in-depth studies and research to ensure a great combination of indoor and outdoor living.

Embracing the natural setting of MBR City, the development assures a sustainable and eco-friendly residential lifestyle experience set amidst lush parklands, and inspiring views of Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary and the skyline of Dubai.

Every element of the home has been carefully considered and designed to maximise the use of environmental resources, such as light, air, and views, and leverage the cross-ventilation, thus creating comfort and optimising energy consumption.

Creating a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor, the apartments have materials and elements that are of high-quality. The units feature open-plan layouts, well-equipped kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows, all based on sustainable principles and the best wellness practices in terms of design.

Robert Booth, co-founder and managing director, Ellington Properties, said: “The design approach of residences has a key role to play in setting the foundation for the wellness of residents. Our new project in MBR City stands out by offering a healthier lifestyle and brings avant-garde wellness trends. It underlines our commitment to create sustainable living spaces for the future underpinned by innovative design. It is the perfect investment for home buyers who desire a harmonious relationship between aesthetic design, privacy and wellness-focused community living in Dubai.”

With ample spaces to unwind, residents can enjoy a wide selection of amenities that are inspired by top-luxurious wellness resorts such as a semi-Olympic swimming pool, modern gymnasium, and indoor and outdoor kids’ entertainment areas featuring several play zones and a splash pad. The parking areas will have dedicated spaces for bikes and for electric cars with charging stations.

Supporting the holistic health and wellness of its residents, the development also offers a host of amenities such as energy-efficient appliances, water filtration systems, air purifiers, and circadian living lighting.

MBR City is adjacently located from Downtown Dubai and is within five minutes distance from the region’s most popular landmarks such as Dubai Design District (d3), The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. The community is also near international schools and universities, as well as supermarkets and retail destinations.

The new project is another distinctive addition to Ellington’s growing portfolio of award-winning projects in Dubai. Other flagship developments by the developer include Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place and Somerset Mews, all located in Jumeirah Village Circle, as well as Wilton Terraces and Wilton Park Residences in MBR City and DT1 in Downtown Dubai.

