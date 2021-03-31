Ellington Properties, Al Hilal Homes sign Dh300m agreement to build high-end villas in The Palm Jumeirah

The signature villas reflect the focus of Ellington Properties to offer luxury properties.

Ellington Properties, Dubai’s design-led property developer, has signed an Dh300 million agreement with Al Hilal Homes, a leading real estate brokerage firm, to expand its Villa Collection at The Palm Island through a cluster of impeccably designed signature villas.

Located on The Palm Jumeirah, the world’s most prestigious man-made island and one of Dubai’s premium neighbourhoods, the signature villas reflect the focus of Ellington Properties to offer luxury properties of exceptional quality and world-class design that blend sophistication and style. These luxury homes will add to the four iconic beachfront villas by Ellington Properties on The Palm Jumeirah, which were launched in 2018 and sold for Dh75 million.

Elie Naaman, chief executive officer - International, Ellington Properties, said: “Dubai is the ideal destination for those who seek a luxury lifestyle. With increased interest from affluent investors, we are now adding a cluster of bespoke villas to our Villa Collection at The Palm Island through our partnership with Al Hilal Homes. These luxurious, beachfront home are designed to complement the lifestyle of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families who have an affinity for seaside living and prefer an upmarket and design-led lifestyle.”

Ellington Properties has joined hands with Al Hilal Homes to create long-term value for discerning customers through these high-quality villas as well as strengthen Dubai’s position as a global investment hub offering a world-class lifestyle. The new collection of homes is elegantly conceptualised with a contemporary colour scheme and distinctive amenities to integrate aesthetics, refinement, and ultimate luxury. They will be the epitome of style, elegance and modernity and provide a serene and indulgent lifestyle for residents.

Jaouad Bouhannouch, CEO, Al Hilal Homes, said: “Ellington Properties has set a distinctive niche in the market through their design-led and award-winning residential developments. Partnering with them to develop the one-of-its-kind luxury villas in Palm Jumeirah further adds to our portfolio of exclusive projects in Dubai. Dubai offers incomparable value for luxury real estate and we look forward to catering to individuals with a penchant for high-end living through the exclusive villas. The partnership reflects our commitment of working with world-class developers to provide unrivalled products and services to our valued customers.”

Al Hilal Homes was established in 2013 and since its inception, the firm has forged alliances with leading developers in Dubai. The company is recognised as a reliable and trust-worthy brokerage firm, offering well-informed advice to its vast network of clients. Specialised in luxury lifestyle communities, the company assists high-net-worth individuals find their dream homes in the UAE.

Offering uninterrupted views of the majestic Arabian Gulf, the Villa Collection homes feature five bedrooms, private infinity swimming pool, garden, and outdoor seating area. The contemporary architecture and distinctive design of the villas will assure residents a balanced indoor and outdoor lifestyle.

The location of the signature villas is as unique as the properties themselves. Dotted with several 5-star hotel properties, The Palm Jumeirah is a highly sought-after residential destination for those who prefer an upmarket and design-led lifestyle. The island also has an array of opportunities for entertainment, ranging from dining and nightlife to family-oriented activities. Seamlessly connected via the monorail, residents and visitors alike can enjoy expansive views as they ride from one part of the island to another.

The expanded Villa Collection is another outstanding addition to Ellington’s growing portfolio of award-winning projects in Dubai. Other flagship developments by the developer include Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place and Somerset Mews, all located in Jumeirah Village Circle, as well as Wilton Terraces and Wilton Park Residences in MBR City and DT1 in Downtown Dubai. — business@khaleejtimes.com