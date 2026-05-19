Elite Group Holding unveils the largest Jetour service centre globally

A landmark expansion redefining aftersales excellence, customer care, and ownership experience

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Elite Group Holding, the exclusive partner of Jetour in the UAE, has unveiled the largest Jetour service centre globally, marking a significant milestone in strengthening its aftersales network and customer experience across the country.

This development reinforces Elite Group Holding’s commitment to enhancing every stage of the ownership journey, delivering premium vehicles supported by world-class service, care, and long-term value.

A new benchmark in aftersales excellence

Positioned as Jetour’s flagship service centre, the facility sets a new standard not only in the UAE but also globally, standing as the largest Jetour service centre globally. Spanning an impressive 100,000 sq. ft., the centre has been designed as a comprehensive one-stop destination, with the capacity to service 250 to 300 vehicles per day, ensuring efficiency at scale without compromising on quality.

Equipped with advanced technology and operated by highly skilled technicians, the centre ensures precision, efficiency, and reliability across all maintenance and service requirements for vehicles purchased through authorised showrooms.

Guided by the concept “The Home for Every Journey,” the space goes beyond functionality to deliver a refined customer experience. From premium lounges to wellness-focused amenities, every detail has been curated to offer comfort, convenience, and confidence, transforming routine servicing into a seamless and elevated experience.

Commenting on the launch, Sam Shamsuddin, regional aftersales manager, Jetour UAE, said: “This milestone reflects our continued commitment to delivering a holistic automotive experience that extends far beyond the point of purchase. With the launch of our largest service centre, we are strengthening our ecosystem to ensure every customer journey is defined by trust, transparency, and long-term value.”

The launch further strengthens Jetour UAE’s growing aftersales network, which spans Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Ajman, enhancing accessibility while significantly expanding service capacity across the Emirates.

Driving long-term value and confidence

Jetour UAE continues to reinforce its commitment to customer confidence through a comprehensive ownership package, including a 1 million km or 10-year warranty, roadside assistance, and 3 years or 30,000 km of complimentary service, complemented by access to the Jetour Owners Club - an exclusive platform offering curated experiences and customer engagement.

Experience the next chapter of ownership

Customers are invited to visit the new flagship service centre on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai where innovation, service excellence, and customer comfort come together to redefine the aftersales experience.

The service centre is open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 8pm. Customers can visit the centre today or call 800 535483 for service bookings.

To stay up to date, follow @jetouruae for service centre updates. For more information, visit www.jetouruae.com