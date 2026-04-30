Elite Group Holding Showcases SOUEAST’s Flagship S08DM at Auto China 2026

SOUEAST’s flagship model - the SO8DM at Auto China 2026

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Following its successful launch in the UAE, SOUEAST presented its flagship model, the All-New S08DM, a premium 7-Seater plug-in hybrid SUV, at Auto China 2026. Select media had the opportunity to experience the vehicle through an exclusive test drive, offering first-hand insight into its performance, comfort, and advanced features in real-world driving conditions.

A Strong Brand Presence at Auto China 2026

Auto China 2026 marked a significant milestone for SOUEAST and its parent group, with the official unveiling of its “Travel+” strategy and the first joint global appearance of its dual brands, JETOUR and SOUEAST. As part of this vision, SOUEAST will focus on refined urban mobility solutions, while JETOUR will lead the off-road segment with its dedicated series. SOUEAST also presented its full product lineup at the auto show for the first time, alongside the introduction of the S10 concept model, offering a forward-looking vision of the brand’s future design and innovation direction.

Dedicated to urban mobility, SOUEAST’s showcase highlighted its commitment to delivering refined, intelligent, and lifestyle-driven mobility solutions for modern customers.

“SOUEAST empowers every family to seamlessly switch between urban commutes and leisure travel, transforming journeys from distant plans into daily lifestyles,” said Mr. Ke Chuandeng, President of SOUEAST and JETOUR International.

A Flagship Designed for Modern Mobility

Taking centre stage at the exhibition, the All-New S08DM reflects SOUEAST’s evolving approach to urban mobility.

This premium 7-seater plug-in hybrid SUV delivers an impressive 355 HP, 530 Nm of torque, and a combined driving range of up to 900 km, offering a balance of performance and efficiency. Inside, the S08DM is crafted to deliver a refined experience, featuring premium soft leather seats, detailed stitching, and elegant natural wood grain accents that create a sophisticated cabin atmosphere.

Passenger comfort is further enhanced with seat massage, ventilation, and heating functions, along with a rear passenger tray table capable of supporting up to 30kg. A convenient “boss button” also enables rear occupants to adjust the front passenger seat for additional legroom and comfort.

The model is also equipped with a 15.6-inch tilting smart screen, 10-language voice control, and an advanced on-board fridge with both heating and cooling capabilities. Completing the experience is Nap / Queen Relaxation Mode, which transforms the seats into a bed-like resting space for greater convenience during longer journeys.

Together, these features position the S08DM as a vehicle designed not just for driving, but for a more elevated and luxurious travel experience.

A Growing Global Portfolio

As part of its global expansion, now spanning over 48 countries, SOUEAST has outlined ambitious plans to further strengthen its product lineup in the coming years.

Elie Nehme, Senior General Manager, SOUEAST UAE, added: “We are excited to have nine new models in the pipeline, set to be launched over the next two years, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and delivering mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers globally.”

With the S08DM taking centre stage at Auto China 2026, SOUEAST continues to build momentum in international markets. The brand’s focus remains on delivering thoughtfully designed vehicles that combine performance, comfort, and everyday practicality - marking the beginning of a new phase of growth and innovation.