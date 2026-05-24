Elite Group Holding debuts “Jetour Trusted Preowned” in UAE with its first regional state-of-the-art flagship showroom

The official certified pre-owned Jetour dealership launches in Al Quoz, offering a premium showroom experience and trusted after-sales support for customers across the UAE

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Jetour Trusted Preowned, driven by Elite Group Holding, was officially launched on May 15, 2026. The launch was marked by the opening of its first flagship showroom in Al Quoz, Dubai, UAE, inaugurated through a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a celebratory event attended by hundreds of guests, including influencers, media representatives, and VIP clients.

Jetour Trusted Preowned is the official and certified dealer of Jetour pre-owned vehicles in the UAE. The brand is committed to delivering complete transparency, unmatched reliability, and peace of mind to every customer purchasing a pre-owned Jetour vehicle.

This milestone marks another significant achievement for Elite Group Holding as it continues to expand its footprint not only within the automotive industry, but also across a range of diversified sectors.

Haroon Hayat, CFO of Elite Group Holding, added: “The launch of Jetour Trusted Preowned represents a defining moment for Elite Group Holding and for the pre-owned automotive market in the UAE. We are committed to reshaping how customers experience purchasing a pre-owned vehicle, where trust, transparency, and quality are not just promises, but standards. This flagship showroom in Al Quoz is just the beginning of what we have planned for this brand.”

Jetour Trusted Preowned, with its distinctive DNA tagline, “Transparent. Certified. Secured.”, promises that every pre-owned Jetour vehicle undergoes a comprehensive 100-point inspection process, ensuring each vehicle is thoroughly evaluated, certified, and presented with full transparency, enabling customers to drive with complete confidence.

The showroom spans 1,650 sqm on the ground floor and has been designed to deliver a modern and immersive customer experience. It features a premium customer lounge and dedicated merchandise zones, creating an elevated environment that reflects innovation and sophistication. Upon entering the showroom, customers are welcomed into a refined atmosphere that embodies prestige and forward-thinking design.

The Jetour Trusted Preowned showroom showcases the full range of Jetour models, from the luxury and high-performance T1 and T2 models, to the bold and commanding G700, as well as the versatile and adventure-ready Dashing, X50, X70, and X90 models designed to suit a variety of modern lifestyles.

Customers benefit from competitive market pricing, remaining main dealer warranty, comprehensive 100-point inspections, full dealer service history, after-sales support, trade-in assistance, a standard 1-year complimentary service contract, and flexible finance and insurance options.

The showroom is located in Al Quoz, Dubai near Onpassive Metro and open from Monday to Saturday 9am - 9pm, and every Sunday 12pm-9pm.

Call 800-JETOUR-CPO (53868-7276) to book a test drive.

Follow @jetourtrustedpreowned on social media to stay up to date.