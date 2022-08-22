Egypt’s deal for Indian wheat stands, but not shipped yet: Minister

All eyes on central bank’s monetary policy meeting on Monday and the IMF executive board’s meeting on August 29
Egypt’s supply minister said on Monday an agreement to buy wheat from India still stood despite recent curbs on Indian exports, although the grain had not yet been shipped.
India, the world’s second biggest producer of wheat, banned private overseas sales of the grain on May 14 after a scorching heat wave curtailed output and domestic prices hit a record high.
“We have an agreement on quantity and price - 180,000 tonnes of wheat, and price was $400 per tonne,” supply minister Aly Moselhy told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference, adding that the wheat hadn’t left India.
Moselhy said in May that the export curbs would not apply to its deal with India.
Egypt, one of the world’s biggest wheat importers, has in recent years purchased much of its grain from the Black Sea, but has sought to diversify import origins following disruptions by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“You know the strong heat wave that happened in India and that affected next year’s harvest, so it’s natural that they would want to keep their own supply. It’s their right,” said Moselhy.
“But to be honest our cargo is at the port.”
Egypt said it had contracted to buy 180,000 wheat from India in June. — Reuters
All eyes on central bank’s monetary policy meeting on Monday and the IMF executive board’s meeting on August 29
First international flight is expected to take off in October this year; Airline secures licence to start flights for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Iraq and Iran
The country’s NEV market size is forecast to reach 15.98 million units in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate of 35.1 percent during the period, according to International Data Corporation
Comparable uncontrolled price method compares the price for property or services transferred in a controlled transaction to the price charged for property or services transferred in a comparable uncontrolled transaction in comparable circumstance
The company recorded gross written premium (GWP) of SR920 million ($244.95 million) compared with SR955 million ($254.27 million) in the similar period of the previous year
55% of UAE residents look for sustainability parameters when purchasing electronic goods
Two-day conference will highlight the increasing interest of global investors in the renewable energy sector, and ways to benefit from the boom in financing the environment, society and governance
NFT artworks accounted for some $2.8 billion in sales last year and the rate has declined only slightly in the first half of this year