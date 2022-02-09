Egyptian startup Thndr raises $20m to democratise investing in Mena

Businesses in the emirate see market conditions continuing to improve in 2022
Business9 hours ago
Thndr, the Egyptian digital investment platform, announced a new $20 million series A investment. The round was co-led by Tiger Global, Beco Capital and Prosus Ventures, in addition to participation from Base Capital, firstminute and existing investors Endure Capital, 4DX Ventures, Raba Partnerships and JIMCO.
Ahmad Hammouda, Co-Founder and CEO of Thndr, said: “We are building an investment supermarket for MENA consumers to access relevant investment products. With a focus on financial literacy, we equip investors with the knowledge to make self-directed investment decisions. We pride ourselves in being agents of change in the investment sector, and staying true to our mission of democratizing investing for everybody in the region. The support from leading global investors is a significant endorsement to our strategy and the very clear market opportunity in the region. We’re thrilled to announce this new funding to continue pioneering wealthtech in the region.”
The new funding will go towards product development and to expand Thndr’s presence across Mena. Thndr has grown assets under custody rapidly – 29x during 2021 – and monthly traded values up are by similar levels. Thndr also accounted for 36 per cent of all new registrations in the local Egyptian exchanges during 2021.
Launched in late 2020, Thndr is making it easy to invest in stocks, bonds, and funds in the region through its mobile-based and low-commission digital stock brokerage.
Sandeep Bakshi, Head of European Investments for Prosus Ventures, said: “Compared to other developed regions, the opportunity in Mena for equity brokerage is more complex for an international player to capture given the regional fragmentation, cultural nuances, and regulatory framework. Thndr is in a unique position to execute on this massive opportunity. We believe the company’s mission is part of a transformative era for fintech in the region, enabling a larger and younger population of individuals to access equity capital markets.”
Compared to the US and Europe, Mena countries are significantly underserved when it comes to investment platforms and current investor penetration is less than 3 percent across the region.
Alex Cook, Partner at Tiger Global, said: “We're excited to support Ahmad, Seif, and the Thndr team as they make investing more accessible in Egypt and the Mena region. The market is lacking a low cost, easy to use platform for investing and saving, and we believe Thndr will deliver best-in-class customer experience as the platform scales.”
Mena's market fundamentals are compelling: The region’s population of 370 million amasses $500 billion in annual savings; 62 per cent have smartphones; and half the population is aged between 14-45 years old. Platforms like Thndr are creating investors out of members of the population who previously had limited equity market exposure. In fact, 87 per cent of Thndr’s user base are first time investors and 40 per cent of users come from rural areas.
Yousef Hammad, Managing Partner at Beco Capital, said: "The Thndr team's vision and mission to empower millions of individuals across the MENA region, starting off with Egypt, to become everyday investors resonated very strongly with us. We have been close to the Thndr team since the very beginning and have seen first hand the team's ability to continuously execute. After scoping the Mena landscape, it became very clear that Hammouda and the Thndr team are tackling the space in a far superior way to others." — business@khaleejtimes.com
Businesses in the emirate see market conditions continuing to improve in 2022
Business9 hours ago
In a Q4 2021, DP World handled 19.6 million TEU, up 2.6 per cent year-on-year on a reported basis and up 2.3 per cent on a like-for-like basis.
Business18 hours ago
Ziina has recruited a world class team with experience from the likes of Apple, Uber, Coinbase, Careem, Yandex, Funding Circle, Bain & Co, Talabat and Oracle.
Business19 hours ago
India has changed its focus from disinvestment to privatisation of non-strategic assets.
Business19 hours ago
Major initiatives that have been designed to enhance Kerala’s appeal as a tourist haven include ‘Exploring the Unexplored’ destinations programme, opening up the untapped Malabar region, caravan tourism, safe and regulated adventure tourism, experiential tourism, workcations and active holidays.
Business19 hours ago
The GCC insurance industry has witnessed moderate growth in recent years amid macroeconomic concerns, constrained fiscal and business spending as well as intensifying competition within the industry.
Business19 hours ago
The UAE led all 50 countries in the Index in creating the best business conditions and in the area of digital readiness, a new category in the Index
Business22 hours ago
In total, 52 per cent of Middle East CEOs plan double-digit investments in digital transformation
Business22 hours ago