Egyptian President El Sisi receives AD Ports Group CEO in Cairo

The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and AD Ports Group CEO, in Cairo, and discussed the ongoing cooperation and development of the logistics and maritime sectors in Egypt. — Supplied photo

The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and AD Ports Group CEO, in Cairo, and discussed the ongoing cooperation and development of the logistics and maritime sectors in Egypt.

The meeting was attended by Dr Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian Prime Minister; Mariam Al Kaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to Egypt; Walid Sami, chairman of the General Authority for the Economic Zone of the Suez Canal; Major-General Walid Abu Al Majd, director-general of the National Service Projects Organisation (NSPO); Major-General Hisham Al Jundi, deputy director-general of the National Service Projects Organisation (NSPO); and Ahmed Al Mutawa, regional CEO, AD Ports Group.

The meeting further cements the historical ties between Egypt and the UAE. It underlines AD Ports Group’s keenness to enhance cooperation with Egypt considering its numerous advantages as a leading regional and global logistics, especially with the Egyptian Government’s drive to develop its infrastructure and boost its economy.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi said it was a privilege to meet the President, and have the opportunity to present our plans for strategic expansion in Egypt "where we see vast investment opportunities" backed by the ambitious economic development plans of the Egyptian Government.

"In line with the direction of the UAE's wise leadership, AD Ports Group is committed to build upon the strong ties between our two countries which recently celebrated 50 years of friendship and co-operation," he said.

"We will proudly continue to play a vital role in shaping the face of trade and logistics, regionally and globally," he said.

The UAE and Egypt enjoy strong economic relations with the first five months of 2022, seeing non-oil trade between the two nations exceeding Dh14.1 billion.

The UAE is Egypt’s second leading trade partner in the region while Egypt is the fifth leading trade partner of the UAE in terms of non-oil trade, accounting for seven percent of the total Emirati non-oil trade with Arab countries.

Additionally, the UAE is the number one country in foreign direct investments, accounting for 29 per cent of foreign investments in Egypt.

