Egyptian Exhibition operator announces property shows for GCC and Americas

The construction industry sector had achieved a growth rate of 10.5 per cent as a result of the increasing value of investments of the New Urban Communities Authorities.

The Egyptian economy had achieved in 2021 the highest growth rate in 20 years.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 11:08 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 11:34 PM

Expo Republic exhibition is all set to launch the biggest real estate marketing campaign in 2022 in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, the US and Canada.

Expo Republic is managed to launch the fifth edition of “Nile Property Expo” (NPE) exhibition in Dubai next February, then in Doha, Riyadh and Jeddah under the supervision of the Egyptian Housing Ministry and with the attendance of senior officials of the Egyptian government and the participation of a number of real estate companies.

NPE is a continuity to the series of successes achieved over the last four years in the Gulf countries, as it offered a number of significant real estate projects all over Egypt to the biggest real estate development companies with special offers and highest investment profit in the Middle East.

The Egyptian economy had achieved in 2021 the highest growth rate in 20 years, as the growth rate was 9.8 per cent in the first quarter of the year 2021-2022, comparing to 0.7 per cent to the first quarter of the year 2020-2021.

The Egyptian economy’s growth rate is expected to increase from 5.5 per cent to 5.7 per cent by the end of the year 2021-2022.

The construction industry sector had achieved a growth rate of 10.5 per cent as a result of the increasing value of investments of the New Urban Communities Authorities.

Expo Republic, chairperson, Bassem Kalila said that NPE is keen on presenting the best real estate projects in the Egyptian market to the biggest real estate development companies, referring that the company is contracting with the experienced serious developers in the field of constructing integrated urban projects.

Kalila asserted that NPE is following strict regulations to make sure that all the participated real estate companies are verified and trusted in order to secure its customers.

He noted that Egypt is currently witnessing a massive urban developments, constructing 4G cities following the latest regulations implemented in smart villages, in addition to having political and economical stability which increases the investment profit in the Egyptian real estate market and make it the ideal choice.

He elaborated that the projects presented in NPE are varied between residential, administrative and coastal in the new urban cities of Egypt, adding that the participated real estate companies are competing each other to present the best offers that comply with the customers needs.

NPE will be held in Dubai from the February 3 to 5, 2022 in line with Expo Dubai 2020 which will last until March 2022.

While the second exhibition will be in Doha from February 10 to 12, followed by Riyadh from February 17 to 19, and in Jeddah from February 24 to 26.

NPE will start a tour around the world starting from March 2022, as the exhibition will be held in Toronto, Canada, while another exhibition will be held in June in New York, USA.

NPE is the first Egyptian real estate exhibition to offer the opportunity to Egyptian companies to present their projects in the Gulf countries, as the first exhibition was launched in Dubai in 2017, while it launched at the beginning of 2020 two exhibitions with the participation of the Housing ministry and the New Urban Authority in KSA and UAE.

— business@khaleejtimes.com