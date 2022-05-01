Egypt: Suez Canal chief says April revenues hit all-time record

Flights to Izmir will start from June 26 with a three-times weekly service.
Business1 day ago
Egypt’s Suez Canal said Sunday its monthly revenues hit an all-time record, raking in $629 million in April.
The unprecedented income came as the Suez Canal in March increased transit fees for ships passing through the waterway.
Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a statement that 1,929 vessels sailed through the Suez Canal last month, compared to 1,814 in April 2021.
He said the revenues rose by 13.9% compared to April last year when the crucial waterway received $553.6 million.
About 10% of global trade, including 7% of the world’s oil, flows through the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red seas.
The canal, which first opened in 1869, is a major source of foreign currency to Egypt.
ALSO READ:
The annual revenues of the canal reached $6.3 billion in 2021, the highest in its history. The Canal said 20,649 vessels passed through the waterway last year, a 10% increase compared to 18,830 vessels in 2020.
The shipping industry is still under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine has already added to global economic concerns.
Flights to Izmir will start from June 26 with a three-times weekly service.
Business1 day ago
The non-oil economy is expected to grow by 3.9 per cent this year.
Business1 day ago
The new listing also brings the total value of sukuk listed in Dubai to $77.5 billion, strengthening Dubai’s status as one of the largest sukuk listing centres globally.
Business1 day ago
Upon completion of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, Borealis will be owned 25 per cent by Adnoc and 75 per cent by OMV.
Business1 day ago
The company’s total consolidated revenue has increased by 7 per cent to Dh78.6 million in Q1/2022 compared to Dh73.4 million during Q1 2021.
Business1 day ago
The programme will equip participants with the knowledge base required to develop solid sustainability strategies to lead their organisations in the field.
Business1 day ago
Talent retention strategies will need to go beyond just a salary and be inclusive of benefits such as life cover and other financial safeguards
Business1 day ago
The decision to allow ownership of 49 per cent of the shares in the NMDC will result in increased trading on the company’s shares, increased liquidity, and international flows for the stock, raising its value in global trading indices such as ‘FTSE Russell’ and ‘MSCI’
Business2 days ago