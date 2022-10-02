Egypt plans Suez vegetable oils hub with Malaysia

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 6:48 PM

Egypt is considering establishing a vegetable oils trading hub in the Suez Canal area in cooperation with Malaysia to supply palm oil, the state news agency (Mena) reported on Sunday, citing the supply minister.

Ali Moselhi said the complex would be a point at which to accumulate vegetable oils which could then be exported onwards.

The supply minister also told Reuters on the sidelines of a press conference that Egypt was in talks with Malaysia to build palm oil tank farms. — Reuters