Egypt lifts export ban on food staples

By Reuters Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 7:14 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 7:15 PM

Egypt has this week lifted a months-long ban on the export of staple goods such as wheat, flour, fava beans, vegetable oils, corn, lentils and pasta, its trade ministry said in a document seen by Reuters.

Egypt first banned the export of these staples in March for three months, and then renewed the three-month ban again in June.

Egypt is one of at least 19 countries that have introduced food export restrictions since the war in Ukraine sent prices soaring, hampering international trade flows for several agricultural products and sparking violent protests in some developing nations. — Reuters