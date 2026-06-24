EGA inaugurates UAE’s largest aluminium recycling plant

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has inaugurated the UAE’s largest aluminum recycling plant, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion into low-carbon aluminum production and supporting the development of the country’s circular economy.

The new Al Taweelah recycling plant has a production capacity of 185,000 tonnes per year and processes post-consumer and selected pre-consumer aluminum scrap into low-carbon aluminum billets and T-bars marketed under EGA’s RevivAL brand.

EGA also produces blended recycled aluminum products, including CelestiAL-R, which combines recycled metal with solar-powered aluminum, and MinimAL-R, which blends recycled material with aluminum produced using nuclear energy.

Historically, most aluminium scrap generated in the UAE has been exported for processing overseas. The new facility enables local processing capacity, making EGA the largest consumer of aluminum scrap in the country.

Construction of the plant required four million work hours and was completed without any injuries resulting in lost work time. The project used more than 26,300 cubic metres of concrete and over 4,600 tonnes of structural steel.

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The plant began producing recycled aluminium in February 2026. Final commissioning work was temporarily paused following the Iranian attack on Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi on March 28 and resumed during April. Production restarted in early May, with full ramp-up expected within six months, subject to scrap availability.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; EGA Chairman Homaid Al Shimmari; EGA Vice Chairman Saeed Al Tayer; as well as members of EGA’s board and senior management.

Dr Amna said aluminium recycling plays a vital role in supporting the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy and advancing the country’s sustainability goals. “Recycling is the cornerstone of the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy, which aims to transform the nation into a global hub for green development by shifting from linear to circular production and consumption,” she said.

She noted that aluminium is one of the most promising materials for advancing circular production because it can be recycled indefinitely, while requiring up to 95 per cent less energy than producing primary aluminum from raw materials.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, described the project as a major step in building a global aluminium recycling business. “The inauguration of Al Taweelah recycling plant is a major milestone in EGA’s development of a global aluminum recycling business. This new plant turns aluminium waste generated in the UAE and elsewhere into new aluminum that makes modern life possible around the world,” he said.

The facility forms part of EGA’s broader growth strategy in aluminium recycling. Including Al Taweelah and a planned acquisition in Italy, EGA’s recycling capacity now exceeds 400,000 tonnes per year across the UAE, Europe and the United States, with a further 200,000 tonnes of capacity under development.

The company acquired recycling plants in Germany and the United States in 2024 and is expanding both operations. In Germany, EGA is increasing capacity at EGA Leichtmetall by more than six times through a second facility near Hannover, while in Minnesota, EGA Spectro Alloys is undertaking a further expansion following the completion of a 65,000-tonne capacity increase in 2025.

In April, EGA announced plans to acquire an 80 per cent stake in Italian aluminum recycling company Eco Green, subject to regulatory approvals.