EFG Holding, a financial institution with a universal bank in Egypt and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), reported a solid performance for the third quarter of 2026, navigating a backdrop of macroeconomic headwinds and heightened geopolitical uncertainty which has taken its toll across the region. Group revenues increased 5% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to EGP 6.7 billion in Q3 2026, underpinned by robust growth at EFG Hermes and EFG Finance.

The Group’s top-line performance was driven by a 36% Y-o-Y revenue increase at EFG Hermes to EGP 2.9 billion and a 26% Y-o-Y rise at EFG Finance to EGP 1.9 billion. Bank NXT recorded revenues of EGP 1.8 billion, down 31% Y-o-Y due to a high comparable base in 3Q25 that included non-operational income from the sale of non-core assets. Normalizing for the impact of this one-time non-operational income, EFG Holding’s total Group revenues would have increased 27% Y-o-Y.

Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding, said: “Despite ongoing regional volatility and macroeconomic pressures, our core franchises continued to deliver solid top-line growth. We remain focused on maintaining operational agility, exercising cost discipline, and proactively managing risks, while leveraging the Group’s diversified business model and geographic footprint to navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.”

Operating expenses, including provisions and expected credit losses (ECL), increased 20% Y-o-Y to EGP 4.6 billion in Q3 2026. The increase was driven by higher general and administrative expenses across all three verticals, higher employee costs at EFG Finance reflecting inflationary salary adjustments and expanding operations, higher employee expenses at Bank NXT, which are non-recurring in nature, and higher provisional charges booked across the platforms.

Group net profit after tax and minority interest reached EGP 720 million in Q3 2026, down 15% Y-o-Y. Bottom-line results were pressured by lower profitability at Bank NXT due to the high base effect and lower net profit at EFG Finance amidst higher tax charges and Tanmeyah’s performance coming under pressure, which muted a strong bottom-line recovery at EFG Hermes.

EFG Hermes, the Investment Bank, posted Y-o-Y revenue growth, with revenues up 36% Y-o-Y to EGP 2.9 billion. The performance was anchored by Holding and Treasury Activities, which shot up by EGP 818 million Y-o-Y to record revenues of EGP 598 million (compared to a loss of EGP 220 million in 3Q25), benefiting from solid foreign exchange gains and unrealized seed capital gains amid EGP currency movements. Brokerage revenues rose 11% Y-o-Y to EGP 1.7 billion, lifted by strong executions in Egypt (up 33% Y-o-Y to EGP 877 million), with EFG Hermes maintaining top market rankings during Q3 2026 across key regional exchanges, including 1st place on the DFM (44.7% market share), ADX (38.9%), and Kuwait (40.5%), and 2nd place in Egypt (19.6%).

EFG Finance, the Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) platform, continued its strong revenue expansion, with revenues rising 26% Y-o-Y to EGP 1.9 billion. Growth was led by Valu, which saw revenues surge 62% Y-o-Y to EGP 1.2 billion, driven by higher net fees and commissions across its expanding merchant network of over 10,300 merchants, a 51% Y-o-Y increase in loan issuances to EGP 8.5 billion, and strong securitization gains.

Bank NXT, the Commercial Bank, demonstrated solid underlying operational momentum despite top-line headwinds from a high comparable base. Total net revenues stood at EGP 1.8 billion, down 31% Y-o-Y due to the one-off non-operational income from asset sales included in 3Q25. Core banking revenues performed strongly, with Net Interest Income rising 19% Y-o-Y to EGP 1.5 billion.

The Group said it remains focused on prudent cost management, operational efficiency and driving disciplined, sustainable growth across its core verticals as macroeconomic conditions continue to evolve.