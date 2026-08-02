EFG Hermes tops brokerage rankings in five Mena markets in H1 2026

Brokerage firm ranked first in Egypt, Kuwait and all UAE exchanges in the first half of 2026, gaining market share across key Gulf markets amid growing investor activity

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 2 Aug 2026, 6:22 PM
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EFG Hermes ranked as the top securities broker across five Middle East and North Africa markets in the first half of 2026, according to exchange data, strengthening its position in some of the region’s largest capital markets.

The brokerage division secured the number one position on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), Boursa Kuwait, Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), and Nasdaq Dubai. It also ranked first across the UAE on a combined basis.

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The strongest gains came in the Gulf. In the UAE, EFG Hermes achieved a clean sweep across all three exchanges, capturing a 48.52 per cent market share on DFM, 38.92 per cent on ADX and 65.69 per cent on Nasdaq Dubai. Across the UAE overall, its market share reached 42.87 per cent, up from second place in 2025.

In Kuwait, the firm moved from second position in 2025 to first place in the first half of 2026, with market share rising to 41.56 per cent from 33.19 per cent. On Nasdaq Dubai, its share more than tripled to 65.69 per cent from 20.59 per cent, lifting it from third place to first. Meanwhile, the company maintained its leadership on Egypt’s exchange with a 29.60 per cent market share, compared with 27.76 per cent in 2025.

“Ranking first across five Mena markets in the first half of 2026 is a powerful endorsement of the trust our clients place in EFG Hermes and the strength of the platform we have built across the region,” said Ahmed Waly, Group Head of Brokerage at EFG Hermes.

Waly said the achievement reflected years of investment in technology, talent and client relationships across regional markets. “We are particularly proud of the momentum we have seen in the GCC, where we moved to first place in Kuwait, ADX, Nasdaq Dubai, and the UAE combined, while continuing to cement our leadership positions in Egypt and Dubai,” he added.

The company also reported progress in Saudi Arabia, where it ranked 10th in the first half of 2026 with a 6.53 per cent market share. The kingdom is one of the region’s largest equity markets and remains a strategic focus for brokers seeking to expand their footprint in the Gulf.

EFG Hermes said it has continued to invest in electronic and algorithmic trading capabilities, institutional connectivity and stock borrowing and lending services as regional capital markets attract a broader mix of local and international investors.


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