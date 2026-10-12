EFG Hermes launches market-making services on Dubai Financial Market

EFG Hermes UAE has launched market-making and liquidity provision services on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), expanding its capital markets offering in the UAE and strengthening liquidity support for listed securities.

The company, a regulated financial entity in the UAE and part of EFG Hermes, said the service is designed to enhance market liquidity, deepen trading activity and facilitate more efficient price discovery across DFM-listed stocks.

The launch sees EFG Hermes join DFM’s market-maker programme, under which participating firms provide continuous two-sided quotations that help improve order book depth, narrow bid-ask spreads and support orderly trading. The programme is intended to enhance execution quality and investor confidence while increasing the visibility and accessibility of listed companies.

Khalifa Rabba, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Financial Market, welcomed the move, saying the addition of EFG Hermes reflects the continued development of the exchange’s market infrastructure. “We welcome EFG Hermes as a market maker on DFM, an addition that reflects the continued evolution of the market’s ecosystem and the growing role of institutional liquidity provision in supporting efficient trading,” he said. “The firm’s participation supports continuous two-sided pricing across DFM-listed securities, enhancing liquidity, improving execution quality, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading capital markets hub.”

EFG Hermes said the launch represents a strategic extension of its brokerage business as institutional and retail investors increasingly seek deeper and more efficient regional capital markets.

Ahmed Waly, Global Head of Brokerage at EFG Hermes, said: “Launching market making and liquidity provision services on the DFM represents a strategic evolution of our platform.” He added that the firm aims to combine advanced execution technology with its regional presence “to deepen market depth, support efficient price discovery, and enhance liquidity.”

The company also highlighted the role of technology in supporting market-making operations. Amr ElShamy, Head of Electronic Trading and Execution Services at EFG Hermes, said: “In today’s fast-moving markets, execution speed and system reliability are what allow a market-making franchise to actually deliver on liquidity commitments.” He added that the firm’s electronic trading infrastructure is designed to provide “continuous, high-performance two-sided pricing” to both institutional and retail investors.

According to Raymond Wasef, Head of Market Making & Liquidity Provision at EFG Hermes, the service complements the firm’s broader brokerage and investment banking activities. “Market making is part of our broader role in supporting companies’ access to capital, connecting investors with opportunities, and contributing to the UAE’s continued development as an established leading global financial centre,” he said.

The launch underscores ongoing efforts by market participants and the exchange to deepen liquidity and strengthen Dubai’s appeal to regional and international investors.