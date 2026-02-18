EFG Hermes concludes advisory on $190 million investment in Alameda Healthcare

EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced the successful completion of its role as Sole M&A Financial Advisor on the $190 million minority stake investment in Alameda Healthcare, Egypt’s leading private healthcare group, by Development Partners International, through its fourth fund following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and the official closing of the transaction. Dr. Fahad Khater, Chairman, remains the majority shareholder post-transaction.

The transaction was structured primarily as a capital increase, resulting in foreign-currency proceeds entering Egypt’s local banking system. It represents the largest private equity transaction in Egypt’s healthcare sector to date. It reflects strong international confidence in the country’s ongoing economic reforms, a resilient private sector, and a favorable investment climate.

The investment aims to consolidate Alameda’s position as a regional healthcare leader while enabling its strategic expansion across Egypt and the wider region. The capital injection will support the expansion of hospital operations and clinical capacity, investment in advanced medical technologies, and the enhancement of service quality across Alameda’s network in Egypt and key regional markets.

Since the signing of the transaction agreement in July 2025, Alameda has continued to execute its growth strategy by expanding its international footprint and clinical capabilities. Key milestones include nearing an enterprise-wide affiliation with Guy’s and St Thomas’ UK and finalizing the acquisition of a majority stake in a leading Egyptian ophthalmology group. Furthermore, Alameda is in the final stages of finalizing its entry into the Saudi Arabian market, with an official announcement anticipated during this year. Additionally, the Group expanded into Sub-Saharan Africa through the opening of its first clinic in Kenya and saw a significant rise in international patients from across the Middle East and Africa. This momentum was further bolstered in January by the announcement of a multi-year strategic partnership with Houston Methodist USA to advance high-quality, patient-centered care at the Madinaty Hospital in New Cairo.

Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, commented: “We are proud to have successfully completed our advisory services on this landmark transaction following the receipt of all regulatory approvals and its official closing. This transaction reflects strong confidence in Alameda’s positioning as one of the fastest-growing healthcare platforms in MENA with robust long-term growth prospects. It also reinforces EFG Hermes’ ability to deliver complex, high-impact M&A transactions that would enable national champions to execute their growth strategies in domestic and regional markets. We remain committed to providing best-in-class advisory services, help attract international capital into sectors that drive sustainable economic development, and support our clients through their journey not only from a capital-raising standpoint, but also in subsequent bolt-on acquisitions and growth initiatives.”

Alameda is one of Egypt’s leading private healthcare groups, operating a diversified network of hospitals and specialized medical facilities nationwide. The Group is renowned for its high standards of clinical excellence, advanced medical technologies, and comprehensive healthcare services, serving both local and regional patients.