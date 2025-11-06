EFG Hermes appoints Christopher Laing as head of equity capital markets

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank franchise in Frontier and Emerging Markets (FEM), has announced the appointment of Christopher Laing as Head of Equity Capital Markets (ECM), effective this month. Based in Dubai, Laing will lead the firm’s ECM franchise, driving growth and expanding its regional and global capabilities.

Mostafa Gad, Global Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, said: “We are pleased to welcome Christopher Laing as Head of Equity Capital Markets to lead our ECM franchise starting this month and based in Dubai. With 30 years of experience — including senior ECM roles at HSBC and Deutsche Bank — Laing brings extensive expertise in emerging markets. His addition supports our strategy to strengthen regional presence and enhance value creation for clients.”

Laing joins EFG Hermes with three decades of global investment banking experience, having held senior ECM positions at HSBC and Deutsche Bank, where he led numerous landmark transactions across emerging and developed markets. His appointment underscores EFG Hermes’ commitment to delivering innovative capital markets solutions and maintaining its leadership in the region’s investment banking landscape.

Commenting on his new role, Laing said: “I am delighted to join EFG Hermes’ top-ranked ECM and equities business at a time when the region’s markets present governments, issuers, and investors with unparalleled opportunities. I look forward to strengthening our regional presence, expanding client partnerships, and delivering strategic advisory solutions that support the continued growth and development of the region’s capital markets.”

Laing’s appointment marks another step in EFG Hermes’ ongoing efforts to enhance its investment banking offerings and reinforce its position as the region’s leading advisor in equity capital markets transactions, supporting clients across MENA and beyond.