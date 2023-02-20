Edge signs major €1 billion milestone deal with Angolan Navy

Abu Dhabi Ship Building will build a fleet of best-in-class 71-metre corvettes for the Angolan Navy

— Supplied photo

Edge Group on Monday signed a major €1 billion ($1.07) milestone contract which will see leading shipbuilder Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) build a fleet of best-in-class 71-metre corvettes for the Angolan Navy.

The BR71 MKII corvette is a highly sophisticated vessel fitted with advanced mission systems, including a 3D radar, electronic warfare suite, secure communications, a main gun, and surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems.

“Signing a €1 billion defence export deal represents a momentous achievement for Edge and ADSB. This demonstrates our strategic approach and steadfast commitment to increasing national exports in line with the UAE leadership’s directive,” Khalid Al Breiki, president of Platforms and Systems at EDGE, said.

Developing a local defence industrial base

Through exporting UAE-made advanced solutions globally, Edge is developing a local defence industrial base, generating in-country value, diversifying the economy, and positioning the UAE as a serious global player within the advanced technology and defence sectors.

“At ADSB, we feel a tremendous sense of pride in signing a €1 billion export deal. The BR71 MKII corvette is a highly advanced vessel capable of performing multiple missions to secure Angola’s 1600-km coastline," David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said.

"We look forward to fulfilling the Angolan Navy’s operational requirements and strengthening their naval capabilities while expanding ADSB’s avenues of growth,” he said.

Operating from an advanced 330,000 square metre shipyard in Abu Dhabi, ADSB builds corvettes, offshore patrol vessels, fast patrol boats for military customers, and commercial vessels for the oil services industry.

The company also offers a full range of maintenance, repair and refit, upgrade and conversion, as well as design and engineering consultancy services.

