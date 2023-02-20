Edge signs major €1 billion milestone deal with Angolan Navy

The centre will be exchanging views and experiences and developing joint work to enhance ECS's efforts towards achieving the optimum investment of information and communication technology
Edge Group on Monday signed a major €1 billion ($1.07) milestone contract which will see leading shipbuilder Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) build a fleet of best-in-class 71-metre corvettes for the Angolan Navy.
The BR71 MKII corvette is a highly sophisticated vessel fitted with advanced mission systems, including a 3D radar, electronic warfare suite, secure communications, a main gun, and surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems.
“Signing a €1 billion defence export deal represents a momentous achievement for Edge and ADSB. This demonstrates our strategic approach and steadfast commitment to increasing national exports in line with the UAE leadership’s directive,” Khalid Al Breiki, president of Platforms and Systems at EDGE, said.
Developing a local defence industrial base
Through exporting UAE-made advanced solutions globally, Edge is developing a local defence industrial base, generating in-country value, diversifying the economy, and positioning the UAE as a serious global player within the advanced technology and defence sectors.
“At ADSB, we feel a tremendous sense of pride in signing a €1 billion export deal. The BR71 MKII corvette is a highly advanced vessel capable of performing multiple missions to secure Angola’s 1600-km coastline," David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said.
"We look forward to fulfilling the Angolan Navy’s operational requirements and strengthening their naval capabilities while expanding ADSB’s avenues of growth,” he said.
Operating from an advanced 330,000 square metre shipyard in Abu Dhabi, ADSB builds corvettes, offshore patrol vessels, fast patrol boats for military customers, and commercial vessels for the oil services industry.
The company also offers a full range of maintenance, repair and refit, upgrade and conversion, as well as design and engineering consultancy services.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The centre will be exchanging views and experiences and developing joint work to enhance ECS's efforts towards achieving the optimum investment of information and communication technology
This fund will invest in pre-seed and seed tech-startups in the Middle East and Africa
Idex and Navdex have occupied an important position on the calendar of international defence events
Lulu Group will closely work with Ficci to support and promote new Indian companies and products in the UAE
Airline takes 4 777 jets from Boeing on wet lease
Policy rethinking needs to include construction materials and implementing more robust regulations
The council will have its office in Abu Dhabi, and will focus on promoting trade and investment relations between the two countries
Body seeks to help increase investments and bilateral trade