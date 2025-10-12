  • search in Khaleej Times


USTR says China 'deferred' when US reached out for phone call after export controls expansion

U.S. President Donald Trump responded on Friday to China's expansion by imposing 100% tariffs on China's U.S.-bound exports, along with new export controls

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 10:02 PM

Watch: Heavy rains hit Dubai; camels, donkeys enjoy downpour in desert

UAE closely monitoring Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, calls for de-escalation

Sharjah Police arrest gang for scamming vehicle sellers

Trade Representative Jamison Greer said on Sunday that the U.S. reached out to China for a phone call following an announcement that it was expanding its rare earths export controls but Beijing deferred.

"I can tell you that we were not notified, and quickly, as soon as we found out from public sources, we reached out to the Chinese to have a phone call, and they deferred," Greer told Fox News' "Sunday Briefing," while calling China's move "a power grab."

U.S. President Donald Trump responded on Friday to China's expansion by imposing 100% tariffs on China's U.S.-bound exports, along with new export controls on "any and all critical software" by November 1.