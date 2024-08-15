US weekly jobless claims at one-month low; retail sales surge in July

Applicants wait for a job interview during a job fair in New York City. — AFP

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 8:42 PM

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits dropped to a one month-low last week, suggesting an orderly labour market slowdown remained in place, and dashing financial market hopes that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates by 50 basis points next month.

The economy’s resilience was reinforced by other data on Thursday showing retail sales increased by the most in nearly one and a half years in July. Investors have been on edge after a jump in the unemployment rate to a near three-year high of 4.3 per cent in July sparked fears that the economy was either in recession or nearing a downturn, concerns not shared by most economists.

“Fed officials need not worry themselves to death about the outlook because the downside risks to the economy are fading fast with fewer job layoffs and robust consumer spending,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS. “The economy is not going off the rails.”

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 227,000 for the week ended Aug. 10, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 235,000 claims for the latest week.

The second straight weekly decline erased the increase in late July, which had boosted claims to an 11-month high.

Claims had risen last month, blamed on temporary motor vehicle plant shutdowns and disruptions caused by Hurricane Beryl in Texas. Layoffs remain low by historic standards.

The labour market is slowing as businesses scale back on hiring, failing to keep up with an immigration-induced surge in labor supply. The US central bank’s 525 basis points worth of rate hikes in 2022 and 2023 are curbing demand.

Financial markets lowered the odds of a half-percentage-point rate reduction at the Fed’s September 17-18 policy meeting to 27.5 per cent from 41.5 per cent before the data, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. They saw a 72.5 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut, up from 58.5 per cent earlier.

The Fed has maintained its benchmark overnight interest rate in the current 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range for a year.

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on the data, while Treasury prices fell.

The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, fell 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 1.864 million during the week ending Aug. 3, the claims report showed. The so-called continued claims are near levels last seen in late 2021, indicating that more people are experiencing longer bouts of unemployment.

Broad sales gains